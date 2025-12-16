ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes FIR Against Former Karnataka Deputy CM R Ashoka In Alleged Land Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR filed against senior Karnataka BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka in 2018 in an alleged scam regarding the regularisation of unauthorised occupation of lands.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi remarked, "The actions against the appellant ex facie appear to be politically motivated".

The bench said: "The state cannot indulge in unfettered or capricious allocation of public land; its decisions must be informed by rational criteria, transparent procedures, and an identifiable nexus with the constitutional mandate of advancing the welfare of weaker sections".

The bench allowed the appeal by Ashoka and set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court of September 25, 2018, which declined to quash the FIR.

While allowing the appeal, the bench observed that when the government allots land to those who are economically unfortunate, it acts within the domain of its welfare responsibilities and should ensure that allotments serve the common good, comply with equality norms, and reflect a judicious exercise of public power.

"Any deviation from these principles would not only undermine the constitutional vision of distributive justice but also expose the impugned action to invalidation on the ground of arbitrariness", noted the bench.

The bench stressed that when the state undertakes the allotment of land in favour of persons who are economically disadvantaged, such action is not an exercise in charity, but a discharge of the constitutional obligation cast upon a welfare-state.

The bench said in a nation characterised by a large population and a continuing reliance on agrarian livelihoods, land assumes an elevated significance and it constitutes a vital and scarce resource, often the sole means of subsistence for vulnerable sections of society.