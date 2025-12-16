SC Quashes FIR Against Former Karnataka Deputy CM R Ashoka In Alleged Land Scam
The SC set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court of September 25, 2018, which declined to quash the FIR.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR filed against senior Karnataka BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka in 2018 in an alleged scam regarding the regularisation of unauthorised occupation of lands.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi remarked, "The actions against the appellant ex facie appear to be politically motivated".
The bench said: "The state cannot indulge in unfettered or capricious allocation of public land; its decisions must be informed by rational criteria, transparent procedures, and an identifiable nexus with the constitutional mandate of advancing the welfare of weaker sections".
The bench allowed the appeal by Ashoka and set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court of September 25, 2018, which declined to quash the FIR.
While allowing the appeal, the bench observed that when the government allots land to those who are economically unfortunate, it acts within the domain of its welfare responsibilities and should ensure that allotments serve the common good, comply with equality norms, and reflect a judicious exercise of public power.
"Any deviation from these principles would not only undermine the constitutional vision of distributive justice but also expose the impugned action to invalidation on the ground of arbitrariness", noted the bench.
The bench stressed that when the state undertakes the allotment of land in favour of persons who are economically disadvantaged, such action is not an exercise in charity, but a discharge of the constitutional obligation cast upon a welfare-state.
The bench said in a nation characterised by a large population and a continuing reliance on agrarian livelihoods, land assumes an elevated significance and it constitutes a vital and scarce resource, often the sole means of subsistence for vulnerable sections of society.
The bench said the state, therefore, holds land not as a private proprietor but in its capacity as a trustee of the people, a conception that finds support in the jurisprudence surrounding the public trust doctrine. “This doctrine imposes a fiduciary duty upon the State to manage and distribute resources in a manner consistent with the public interest and with due regard to intergenerational equity. Accordingly, any decision relating to the allotment of land must withstand the scrutiny of Article 14”, it said.
In the present case, the bench found absence of sanction, malice, and administrative or judicial recognition, approval of the allotment of land. "The actions against the appellant ex facie appear to be politically motivated and thereby afflicted by malice, even if delay was kept aside, the prosecution of the appellant could not proceed in the eyes of the law,'' the bench said.
"A further point to be noted is that some of the alleged illegal grants of land have been confirmed by judicial or administrative action, clarifying that, correctness thereof is not subject matter of adjudication here. So, in total, three aspects point to the subject complaint and FIR being bad in law - absence of sanction, malice and administrative/judicial recognition, approval of the allotment of land. Consequent to the above discussion, the FIR subject matter of the present case deserves to be quashed and set aside….The appeal is allowed", said the apex court.
The bench noted that three complaints were filed by the members of the rival political party, while the first two were found to be lacking sufficient materials.
"This shows concerted effort on the part of the complainants to cast aspersions on the credibility of the appellant as a public leader, as also impute ill-intention upon him despite having, on earlier occasions failed to do so. These facts can be said to be pointing towards malice when taken together with the fact of time gap", said the bench.
The bench also held the submission of the appellant that the absence of a sanction vitiated proceedings against him, is liable to be accepted.
It was alleged that under his chairmanship, the land that was originally meant to be allotted to economically downtrodden persons and those below the poverty line as also the Scheduled Caste, but was allotted to the members of his family/followers/members of the city corporation etc.
