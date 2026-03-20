ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes Copyright Case Against Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh Over His 'Kahaani 2' Film

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the proceedings pending before a Jharkhand court against filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh in an alleged copyright infringement case over his movie 'Kahaani 2'. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe allowed Ghosh's plea, challenging a Jharkhand High Court's order (dated April 22, 2025), which had refused to quash the proceedings pending against him.

"The summoning order dated June 7, 2018, passed by the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) and the order dated April 22, 2025, passed by the high court are quashed and set aside," the bench said, while allowing Ghosh's plea.

In July last year, the top court issued notice to the Jharkhand government on Ghosh's plea to quash the case pending before the court of CJM, Hazaribagh. The filmmaker had moved the high court against the CJM court's order holding a prima facie case of copyright infringement against him under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.