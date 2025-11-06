SC Puts On Hold Proceedings Before Calcutta HC On Striking Down Of OBC Status Of Several Castes
The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the Calcutta High Court verdict that struck down the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that no further proceedings will take place before the Calcutta High Court in the matter concerning the striking down of the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government. Sibal submitted before the bench that the high court has fixed the pleas for hearing on November 18.
"When the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, then how can the high court proceed with the matter?" the CJI said.
"We clarify that until further orders are passed, there will be no further proceedings in the Calcutta High Court," the CJI said and fixed the petitions for further hearing after four weeks.
The apex court was hearing pleas, including one filed by the West Bengal government, which has challenged the Calcutta High Court's May 22, 2024, verdict that struck down the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal granted since 2010.
The high court had struck down 77 classes of reservation given between April 2010 and September 2010, aside from 37 classes for reservation as OBC given under the West Bengal Backwards Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012.
The state government, in March this year, had informed the top court that the State Commission for Backward Classes was re-examining the issue of backwardness afresh, and the exercise was expected to be completed within three months.
Read More