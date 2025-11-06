ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Proceedings Before Calcutta HC On Striking Down Of OBC Status Of Several Castes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that no further proceedings will take place before the Calcutta High Court in the matter concerning the striking down of the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government. Sibal submitted before the bench that the high court has fixed the pleas for hearing on November 18.

"When the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, then how can the high court proceed with the matter?" the CJI said.

"We clarify that until further orders are passed, there will be no further proceedings in the Calcutta High Court," the CJI said and fixed the petitions for further hearing after four weeks.