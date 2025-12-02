SC Puts On Hold Trial Against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
The top court passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa’s plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash the case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 2, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had ignored key evidence. The bench passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa’s plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash the case.
Petitioner’s counsel argued that the high court had failed to consider statements suggesting that “nothing as such happened” during the alleged incident. “Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed,” CJI Kant said. The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court.
Elaborating on facts ignored by the high court, Luthra submitted that there are certain statements that which prosecution suppresses. He stressed that his client has been the chief minister four times. The CJI queried, How can you compel the high court to hold a mini-trial?
The FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024, by a woman, now deceased. The woman alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter during a visit to his residence to seek assistance. An FIR was registered under various provisions of the POCSO Act pertaining to offences of sexual assault and harassment.
The trial court in July 2024 took cognisance of offences not only against Yediyurappa but also against three others for alleged destruction of evidence and attempts to suppress the case. The cognisance order was quashed by the High Court, and it directed the trial court to reconsider.
In February this year, the trial court issued a fresh cognisance order and summoned Yediyurappa and other accused for appearance on March 15. Former CM challenged this order. However, the high court refused to quash the case last month.
