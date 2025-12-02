ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Trial Against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had ignored key evidence. The bench passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa’s plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash the case.

Petitioner’s counsel argued that the high court had failed to consider statements suggesting that “nothing as such happened” during the alleged incident. “Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed,” CJI Kant said. The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court.

Elaborating on facts ignored by the high court, Luthra submitted that there are certain statements that which prosecution suppresses. He stressed that his client has been the chief minister four times. The CJI queried, How can you compel the high court to hold a mini-trial?