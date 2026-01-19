ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Rajasthan HC Order To Remove Liquor Shops Within 500 Metres Of Highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which directed the removal or relocation of all liquor outlets located within 500 metres of national and state highways across the state.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench observed that driving under the influence of alcohol is a menace and expressed its concern about the road fatalities.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the concerns expressed by the high court were “absolutely right”, but a detailed examination is required regarding the sweeping directions passed by it, in an order on November 24, 2025. The apex court was hearing a plea by Ram Swaroop Yadav challenging this order.

The apex court said that the fact is that many deaths have indeed taken place. “The issue is very sensitive. Some decisions or policies will have to be put in place to save lives,” observed the bench. The state government counsel submitted before the bench that several cities and towns are located directly either on national or state highways. The counsel stressed that a blanket enforcement of the 500-metre rule would effectively eliminate liquor vends across large urban areas.

The bench observed that highway accidents and deaths linked to alcohol consumption remain a major public safety concern. The bench stressed the need for a balanced policy response.