SC Puts On Hold Karnataka HC Order On Multiplex Movie Ticket Records
The bench issued notice to the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court asking multiplexes to maintain a comprehensive and auditable record for every movie ticket sold.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The high court's division bench had passed the direction on September 30 while hearing a plea against an order of its single judge that had granted an interim stay on the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which sought to cap cinema ticket prices at Rs 200.
"This should be fixed," the bench said, while observing that multiplexes were charging Rs 100 for a water bottle. The bench said the cinema is declining, and it should become reasonable for people to come and enjoy. “Otherwise, the halls are empty….We are with the division bench that it should be Rs 200, observed the bench.
The bench issued notice to the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce and others. The bench sought their responses on the plea within four weeks.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Multiplex Association of India and others.
"In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," the bench said, adding that it would be open for the single judge to proceed with the matter.
In September this year, the single judge had passed the order on the pleas challenging the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which capped the ticket price at Rs 200. The single judge had granted an interim stay on the amendment until further orders.
Later, the division bench of the high court had observed that an interim arrangement was required to be made to protect the financial interests of all concerned, pending final adjudication of the petition.
The division bench had said that digitally traceable receipts must be issued for all cash transactions, and daily cash registers must be countersigned by the manager-in-charge of the multiplex. It said that for cash-based ticket sales, multiplexes must issue numbered, time-stamped receipts to the consumers, and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 25.