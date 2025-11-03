ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Karnataka HC Order On Multiplex Movie Ticket Records

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court asking multiplexes to maintain a comprehensive and auditable record for every movie ticket sold.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The high court's division bench had passed the direction on September 30 while hearing a plea against an order of its single judge that had granted an interim stay on the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which sought to cap cinema ticket prices at Rs 200.

"This should be fixed," the bench said, while observing that multiplexes were charging Rs 100 for a water bottle. The bench said the cinema is declining, and it should become reasonable for people to come and enjoy. “Otherwise, the halls are empty….We are with the division bench that it should be Rs 200, observed the bench.

The bench issued notice to the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce and others. The bench sought their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Multiplex Association of India and others.