SC Puts On Hold Conviction, Life Term Of Amit Jogi In NCP Leader’s Murder Case
Supreme Court stays Chhattisgarh High Court’s life sentence of Amit Jogi in 2003 Ram Avatar Jaggi murder case, pending further CBI investigation and legal proceedings.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Chhattisgarh High Court’s judgment that had handed down life imprisonment to Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ram Avatar Jaggi.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench noted the submissions of senior advocates Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jogi, while staying his conviction and sentence in the case.
The high court recently convicted Jogi in the case and directed him to surrender before jail authorities. On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused. It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi, the president of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by his late father, of the charges levelled against him.
During the hearing before the apex court, senior advocates Sidhharth Luthra and Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the victim’s family members. They vehemently opposed any relief for Jogi. However, the apex court decided to stay the high court judgment.
The apex court also issued a notice to the CBI on Jogi's plea, as he moved before it against the high court verdict.
The high court had reopened proceedings in the 2003 murder case last month following directions from the Supreme Court on an appeal by the CBI. State police initially investigated the case. Later it was transferred to the central agency. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Amit Jogi. Jaggi was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.
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