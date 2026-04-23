ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Conviction, Life Term Of Amit Jogi In NCP Leader’s Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Chhattisgarh High Court’s judgment that had handed down life imprisonment to Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ram Avatar Jaggi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench noted the submissions of senior advocates Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jogi, while staying his conviction and sentence in the case.

The high court recently convicted Jogi in the case and directed him to surrender before jail authorities. On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused. It, however, acquitted Amit Jogi, the president of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by his late father, of the charges levelled against him.