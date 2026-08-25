ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Protects Journalist Challenging FIR In UP In Road Rage Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an interim order staying coercive action by the Uttar Pradesh Police against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on the Ram Mandir donation theft row, in the FIR registered against him over an alleged road-rage incident.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench ordered no coercive action (protected from arrest) till further orders and directed that a copy of the FIR be given to him for exploring legal remedy. The bench said steps can be taken in accordance with the law to get the FIR quashed, and the petitioner can approach the jurisdictional High Court to get the FIR quashed. "Issue notice. Returnable on September 7,” said the bench.

During the hearing, counsel representing the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had committed an "unpardonable sin" by reporting on the Ram Mandir donation theft row. The counsel stressed that his client seeks a fair investigation in the matter.