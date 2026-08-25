SC Protects Journalist Challenging FIR In UP In Road Rage Case
The top court ordered no coercive action till further orders and directed a copy of the FIR be given to him for exploring legal remedy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an interim order staying coercive action by the Uttar Pradesh Police against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on the Ram Mandir donation theft row, in the FIR registered against him over an alleged road-rage incident.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench ordered no coercive action (protected from arrest) till further orders and directed that a copy of the FIR be given to him for exploring legal remedy. The bench said steps can be taken in accordance with the law to get the FIR quashed, and the petitioner can approach the jurisdictional High Court to get the FIR quashed. "Issue notice. Returnable on September 7,” said the bench.
During the hearing, counsel representing the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had committed an "unpardonable sin" by reporting on the Ram Mandir donation theft row. The counsel stressed that his client seeks a fair investigation in the matter.
Upadhyay moved the court alleging that the road rage case, which invokes provisions under the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act), was a counterblast to target him for his investigative reports.
Upadhyay had sought quashing of the FIR or, alternatively, that the investigation be transferred to an independent agency other than the Uttar Pradesh Police. He claimed that the FIR was planted in connection with his reporting on alleged corruption in Uttar Pradesh.
In the plea, Upadhyay contended that the FIR copy had not been supplied to him and that police were forcing nearby shopkeepers to delete the CCTV visuals of the relevant time.
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