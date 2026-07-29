SC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Allowing Centre To Grant Retrospective Environmental Clearances To Projects
The apex court quashed the 2021 office memorandum granting the Centre power to grant retrospective environmental clearances to projects.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the 2021 office memorandum granting the Centre and others the power to grant retrospective environmental clearances to projects.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is pronouncing the verdict on as many as 49 petitions as the hearing is underway. The apex court said that its verdict will apply prospectively, and projects that were granted a green nod earlier will remain valid.
Senior lawyers, including Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Sanjay Parikh, appearing for different parties, opposed the grant of retrospective clearances to projects violating green norms, saying that government officials and bodies cannot be allowed to violate norms with impunity and hope that everything will be allowed later on payment of penalties.
The top court heard a batch of pleas challenging its Vanashakti verdict of May 16, 2025. The case has seen many twists and turns in the top court.
On May 16, 2025, a bench of Justice (since retired) A S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the authorities concerned from granting retrospective clearances to violating projects.
However, on November 18, 2025, a three-judge bench headed by the then CJI B R Gavai, by a 2:1 majority verdict, paved the way for retrospective environmental clearances by the Centre and other authorities to such projects on payment of heavy penalties, observing that otherwise "thousands of crores of rupees would go waste".
The top court had held that numerous vital projects constructed with nearly Rs 20,000 crore from the public exchequer would be demolished if the May 16, 2025 verdict was not recalled. It had ordered a fresh hearing on the pleas.