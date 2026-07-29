ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Allowing Centre To Grant Retrospective Environmental Clearances To Projects

FILE- A view outside the building of Supreme Court in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the 2021 office memorandum granting the Centre and others the power to grant retrospective environmental clearances to projects.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is pronouncing the verdict on as many as 49 petitions as the hearing is underway. The apex court said that its verdict will apply prospectively, and projects that were granted a green nod earlier will remain valid.

Senior lawyers, including Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Sanjay Parikh, appearing for different parties, opposed the grant of retrospective clearances to projects violating green norms, saying that government officials and bodies cannot be allowed to violate norms with impunity and hope that everything will be allowed later on payment of penalties.

The top court heard a batch of pleas challenging its Vanashakti verdict of May 16, 2025. The case has seen many twists and turns in the top court.