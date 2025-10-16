ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Powers To Direct CBI To Investigate Must Be Exercised Sparingly, Not As A Routine Matter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said CBI investigation should be treated as a measure of last resort, while setting aside a judgment of the Allahabad High Court, which directed a CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and assembly secretariats.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi said the exercise of inherent powers to direct CBI to investigate must be exercised sparingly, cautiously, and only in exceptional situations.

The bench said this court has consistently cautioned that a CBI investigation should not be directed as a matter of routine or merely because a party casts certain aspersions or harbours a subjective lack of confidence in the state police.

The top court said it goes without saying that for invoking this power, the concerned court must be satisfied that the material placed prima facie discloses commission of offences and necessitates a CBI investigation to ensure the fundamental right to a fair and impartial investigation, or where the complexity, scale, or national ramification of such allegations demands expertise of the central agency.

"An order directing an investigation to be carried out by CBI should be treated as a measure of last resort, justified only when the constitutional court is convinced that the integrity of the process has been compromised or has reasons to believe that it may get compromised to a degree that shakes the conscience of courts or public faith in the justice delivery system".