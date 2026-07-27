ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Points At Cybersecurity, Database Protection In NEET Transition From Physical To Online

CJP supporters and students stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur on Friday, July 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will await the recommendations of the Nandan Nilekani‑led high‑powered task force formed by the government on the online conduct of the NEET examination. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the bench that the central government has taken a very serious view and a high-level committee has been constituted. Mehta said an announcement was made by the prime minister himself and the high-level committee is headed by Nandan Nilekani, who is an expert in the field of technology.

Mehta said besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The bench said that the present plea raises certain good issues and added that there are many petitions which were not entertained, but in this one certain good issue has been raised. Mehta pointed out that there are similar petitions already pending before the court and the present plea can be heard along with them.