ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Permits Himachal Pradesh Govt To Withdraw Prosecution Against Sitting, Ex-MLAs In Several Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Himachal Pradesh government to withdraw prosecution against some sitting or former MLAs in several criminal cases registered during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench noted that no grave or heinous crimes were alleged in these cases, which included those related to burning of effigies and 'dharnas' on highways.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the state government challenging an April 2024 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The apex court observed that none of these cases showed any grave or heinous crime.

During the hearing, the state’s counsel said they sought the high court’s permission to withdraw the prosecution in these cases and pressed that there was nothing serious in them. The counsel clarified that there was no damage to public property and no injury was caused.

The bench noted that in the application filed before the high court, 65 cases were mentioned, out of which five were disposed of while the matter was pending there.