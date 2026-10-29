SC Permits Chhattisgarh To Move HC For Cancellation Of Bail If Ex-IAS Breaches Terms
The apex court disposed of the state’s appeal clarifying that the high court’s observations while granting bail will not influence the trial.
By PTI
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted liberty to the Chhattisgarh government to move the high court to seek cancellation of bail granted to retired senior IAS officer Anil Tuteja in corruption cases if there are “instances of misuse of the concession of bail”.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana granted the liberty to the state government while refusing to entertain its plea challenging the grant of bail to the Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer by the high court in fresh graft cases.
Tuteja, who held important positions during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel government, has been facing probe in several corruption cases. They include liquor scam, alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and coal levy scam.
The top court disposed of the state’s appeal clarifying that the high court’s observations while granting bail will not influence the trial. “The state can approach the high court for cancellation if there is any misuse of bail…We agree with you. There is a strong suspicion that they are involved in corruption. But that suspicion has to be converted into foolproof evidence,” the CJI said.
“We have heard the learned standing counsel for the state of Chhattisgarh at considerable length. The findings made by the high court are for the limited purpose of granting bail. The trial court shall not be influenced by those observations,” the bench said.
As regards the impugned orders granting bail, they were passed in December, 2025 and January, 2026 and in case there is any instance of misuse of the concession of bail, it can be brought to the notice of the high court for cancellation of bail.
Recently, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau filed its 10th supplementary charge sheet in the alleged liquor scam, naming 20 persons, including former state Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal and 22 firms as accused.
The top court, on May 18, had granted bail to Tuteja in connection with a corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund. Tuteja was in jail since January 24, 2024 in various corruption cases before getting bail.
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