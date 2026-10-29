ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Permits Chhattisgarh To Move HC For Cancellation Of Bail If Ex-IAS Breaches Terms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted liberty to the Chhattisgarh government to move the high court to seek cancellation of bail granted to retired senior IAS officer Anil Tuteja in corruption cases if there are “instances of misuse of the concession of bail”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana granted the liberty to the state government while refusing to entertain its plea challenging the grant of bail to the Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer by the high court in fresh graft cases.

Tuteja, who held important positions during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel government, has been facing probe in several corruption cases. They include liquor scam, alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and coal levy scam.

The top court disposed of the state’s appeal clarifying that the high court’s observations while granting bail will not influence the trial. “The state can approach the high court for cancellation if there is any misuse of bail…We agree with you. There is a strong suspicion that they are involved in corruption. But that suspicion has to be converted into foolproof evidence,” the CJI said.

“We have heard the learned standing counsel for the state of Chhattisgarh at considerable length. The findings made by the high court are for the limited purpose of granting bail. The trial court shall not be influenced by those observations,” the bench said.