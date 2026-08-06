ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Asaram To Hire Trained Caretaker Of Choice, But No Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant interim bail to self‑styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life term for the 2013 sexual assault of a minor, now has but permitted him to appoint a trained caretaker of his choice for round‑the‑clock assistance.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench kept Asaram's plea, which sought interim bail on health grounds, pending, while granting him liberty to mention his case if his health deteriorates.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Asaram suppressed from the court that his counsel had moved an application for parole. Asaram's counsel said the parole application was filed much earlier and that it was not granted on health grounds.

Earlier this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed the Supreme Court that Asaram does not require hospitalisation for his ailments, though he does need round‑the‑clock assistance. The bench examined the report and said it would hear Bapu's plea for medical bail on August 6.

After examining the report, the bench orally observed that the first part stated hospitalisation is not required. The bench added that the report also says he requires round-the-clock medical attention.

On July 21, the Supreme Court asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess the condition of the self-styled godman, who had sought interim bail on medical grounds. The bench asked the medical board to submit its report within a week. On May 27, the Rajasthan High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.