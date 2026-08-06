SC Allows Asaram To Hire Trained Caretaker Of Choice, But No Interim Bail
The order was based on a report by an AIIMS medical board, which said the convict doesn't require hospitalisation, but does need round‑the‑clock assistance.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant interim bail to self‑styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life term for the 2013 sexual assault of a minor, now has but permitted him to appoint a trained caretaker of his choice for round‑the‑clock assistance.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench kept Asaram's plea, which sought interim bail on health grounds, pending, while granting him liberty to mention his case if his health deteriorates.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Asaram suppressed from the court that his counsel had moved an application for parole. Asaram's counsel said the parole application was filed much earlier and that it was not granted on health grounds.
Earlier this month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed the Supreme Court that Asaram does not require hospitalisation for his ailments, though he does need round‑the‑clock assistance. The bench examined the report and said it would hear Bapu's plea for medical bail on August 6.
After examining the report, the bench orally observed that the first part stated hospitalisation is not required. The bench added that the report also says he requires round-the-clock medical attention.
On July 21, the Supreme Court asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess the condition of the self-styled godman, who had sought interim bail on medical grounds. The bench asked the medical board to submit its report within a week. On May 27, the Rajasthan High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.
In the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted that just three months earlier, Asaram had undertaken journeys to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya. Mehta stressed that he got bail on the grounds that he was in a vegetative state. “But now he is roaming around,” added Mehta.
The bench made it clear that it is not granting regular bail unless the court is satisfied that it is required on medical grounds. The bench said it will review the report from the medical board. Asaram’s counsel argued that the petitioner’s case should be referred to the director of AIIMS. The counsel stressed that the director may constitute a team of doctors to conduct a thorough examination.
The counsel further argued that the doctors can then submit a report on whether he should be admitted as a patient.
The Rajasthan High Court had upheld Asaram’s conviction in the case, but acquitted him of charges related to alleged gangrape and penetrative sexual assault on a child under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
However, the High Court upheld his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F) pertaining to rape of the minor, thereby retaining the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.
Also Read:
- Rajasthan High Court Grants Asaram First-Ever Parole After 13 Years In Jail
- AIIMS to SC: Asaram Needn’t Be Hospitalised But Needs Round The Clock Medical Attention
- SC To AIIMS: Constitute Medical Board To Assess Health Of Asaram
- ‘We Don't Want Anything Untoward To Happen’, Says SC On Asaram's Plea For Interim Bail