ETV Bharat / bharat

2030 Commonwealth Games: SC Pauses Coercive Measures Against Asaram Ashram Land In Gujarat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo till May 4 on land allotted to self-styled ‘godman’ Asaram’s Ahmedabad ashram, which the Gujarat government seeks to reclaim for sports infrastructure ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench ordered maintenance of the status quo, which effectively put on hold the April 17 judgment of the Gujarat High Court. The high court cleared the way for the state to reclaim around 45,000 square metres of land occupied by the Sant Shri Asaram Ashram in Motera, near the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During the hearing, the apex court asked the Gujarat government to place before it all relevant records related to the land in dispute. The state government submitted its views on the high court's findings regarding unauthorised constructions and alleged non-compliance with land-use conditions.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the ashram, contended that the entire action was “illegal and mala fide." It was argued before the bench that the trust was being targeted because the land falls within the proposed sports development zone.

The apex court asked the state to justify its case on the basis of the notice itself. “Ultimately, your case has to stand on your notice. Your notice prima facie lacks material particulars," observed the bench. The state contended that the ashram had exceeded its original allotment of 6,261 square metres made in 1980, encroaching upon additional land that was later regularised in phases.