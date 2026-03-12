Parental Income Alone Can't Decide OBC Creamy Layer Status: Supreme Court
The apex court that treating employees of private entities and PSUs differently from government servants, when deciding reservation for their children, amounts to hostile discrimination.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that determining the "creamy layer" status for reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category cannot rest solely on parental income. It must also take into account the posts and positions held by the parents within their organisations.
The 1993 Office Memorandum (OM), issued in the wake of the landmark Indira Sawhney judgment by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), laid down that certain socially advanced sections within the OBC category would be excluded from reservation benefits, primarily on the basis of the posts held by their parents.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said: "determination of creamy layer status solely on the basis of income brackets, without reference to the categories of posts and status parameters enunciated in the 1993 OM is clearly unsustainable in law."
The dispute revolved around the September 8, 1993 OM of the Centre, which defined the criteria for identifying the "creamy layer" among OBCs, and the subsequent clarificatory letter dated October 14, 2004.
The bench, in a judgment delivered on March 11, said adopting an interpretation that disadvantages one segment of the same backward class without rational justification would amount to treating equals as unequals and would thus become the antithesis of equality, the corner stone of our Republic.
"Having regard to the peculiar facts of the present cases, the reasoning adopted by the High Court that treating similarly placed employees of private entities and PSUs differently from Government employees and their wards, while deciding their entitlement to reservation, would amount to hostile discrimination, is certainly one that inspires the confidence of this court. Thus, we find no infirmity in the judgments impugned before us. The civil appeals accordingly fail," said the bench.
The court observed that while the 1993 OM excluded salary and agricultural income from the income/wealth test for determining creamy layer status, the subsequent letter dated October 14, 2004 mandated inclusion of salary income of PSU and private sector employees. This, the court noted, created hostile discrimination between the children of government servants and those of PSU or private sector employees.
"Treating the children of those employed in PSUs or private employment, etc., as being excluded from the benefit of reservation only on the basis of their income derived from salaries, and without reference to their posts (whether Group A or B, or Group C or D) would certainly lead to hostile discrimination between parties who are similarly placed and would amount to equals being treated unequally, thereby attracting the rigour of the equality doctrine under Articles 14, 15 and 16, of which reservation is a facet." said the apex court.
The bench made these observations while affirming the judgments of the high courts of Madras, Kerala, and Delhi. The high court dealt with the eligibility of candidates claiming OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) benefit for Civil Services Examinations.
Some high court orders allowed the claims of candidates who contended they were wrongly categorised as falling in the creamy layer due to the income of their parents employed in PSUs, banks or the private sector.
The apex court said it is also evident from a comprehensive reading of the 1993 OM along with the clarificatory letter dated 14.10.2004 that income from salaries alone cannot be the sole criterion to decide whether a candidate falls within the creamy layer.
The bench said the status as well as the category of post to which a candidate's parent or parents belong is essential.
The bench said the exclusion under Categories I to III of the Schedule is status-based rather than purely income-based, reflecting the policy understanding that advancement within the governmental service hierarchy denotes social progression independent of fluctuating salary levels. "Mere determination of the status of a candidate as to whether he/she falls within the creamy layer or the non-creamy layer of the OBCs cannot be decided solely on the basis of the income," said the apex court.
The apex court held that the creamy layer status of OBCs cannot be determined solely on the basis of parental income. It further held that treating employees of private entities and PSUs differently from government servants, when deciding whether their children are entitled to reservation, amounts to hostile discrimination.
"The object of excluding the creamy layer is to ensure that socially advanced sections within the OBCs do not appropriate benefits meant for the genuinely backward; it is not to create artificial distinctions between equally placed members of the same social class,” said the apex court.
