Parental Income Alone Can't Decide OBC Creamy Layer Status: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that determining the "creamy layer" status for reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category cannot rest solely on parental income. It must also take into account the posts and positions held by the parents within their organisations.

The 1993 Office Memorandum (OM), issued in the wake of the landmark Indira Sawhney judgment by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), laid down that certain socially advanced sections within the OBC category would be excluded from reservation benefits, primarily on the basis of the posts held by their parents.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said: "determination of creamy layer status solely on the basis of income brackets, without reference to the categories of posts and status parameters enunciated in the 1993 OM is clearly unsustainable in law."

The dispute revolved around the September 8, 1993 OM of the Centre, which defined the criteria for identifying the "creamy layer" among OBCs, and the subsequent clarificatory letter dated October 14, 2004.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on March 11, said adopting an interpretation that disadvantages one segment of the same backward class without rational justification would amount to treating equals as unequals and would thus become the antithesis of equality, the corner stone of our Republic.

"Having regard to the peculiar facts of the present cases, the reasoning adopted by the High Court that treating similarly placed employees of private entities and PSUs differently from Government employees and their wards, while deciding their entitlement to reservation, would amount to hostile discrimination, is certainly one that inspires the confidence of this court. Thus, we find no infirmity in the judgments impugned before us. The civil appeals accordingly fail," said the bench.

The court observed that while the 1993 OM excluded salary and agricultural income from the income/wealth test for determining creamy layer status, the subsequent letter dated October 14, 2004 mandated inclusion of salary income of PSU and private sector employees. This, the court noted, created hostile discrimination between the children of government servants and those of PSU or private sector employees.

"Treating the children of those employed in PSUs or private employment, etc., as being excluded from the benefit of reservation only on the basis of their income derived from salaries, and without reference to their posts (whether Group A or B, or Group C or D) would certainly lead to hostile discrimination between parties who are similarly placed and would amount to equals being treated unequally, thereby attracting the rigour of the equality doctrine under Articles 14, 15 and 16, of which reservation is a facet." said the apex court.