ETV Bharat / bharat

Marital Discord Not Enough To Justify Abetment To Suicide Charge: SC, Acquitting Man Found Guilty Of Dowry Death By Himachal HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that mere allegation of harassment or routine marital discord cannot justify a charge of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC, while acquitting a man in a dowry‑linked case pending for years.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar on September 3.

“It is likely that there may have been some disputes or discord in the matrimonial life of the appellant and the victim. That, however, would not be sufficient in itself to attract the provisions of Section 306, read with Section 107 of the IPC. In fact, there is no evidence, whatsoever, to indicate any act of abetment by the appellant," said the bench.

The bench said on the contrary, it has been brought on record that the appellant, upon realising the victim had ingested some liquid thinking it to be medicine, immediately sought medical aid from a prosecution witness and shifted the victim to a hospital.

Details Of The Case

The Apex court’s judgment came on an appeal, filed by Sanjay Kumar against a 2016 Himachal Pradesh High Court judgment, which overturned his acquittal by the trial court, and convicted him under Sections 306 and 498A of the IPC, sentencing him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Kumar’s marriage with Lata was solemnised in January 2008. The couple had a daughter in 2009. It was alleged that Lata, subjected to torture over dowry demands, consumed poison and died during treatment in hospital. An FIR was registered against Kumar and his family members. All the accused were acquitted by sessions court in June 2010.

But after the judgment was challenged, the HC upheld the acquittal of the other family members, while convicting Kumar.

How The Bench Arrived At Its Conclusion