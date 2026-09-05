Marital Discord Not Enough To Justify Abetment To Suicide Charge: SC, Acquitting Man Found Guilty Of Dowry Death By Himachal HC
Sanjay Kumar had been found guilty by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2016, after a Sessions court had acquitted him in 2010.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that mere allegation of harassment or routine marital discord cannot justify a charge of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC, while acquitting a man in a dowry‑linked case pending for years.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar on September 3.
“It is likely that there may have been some disputes or discord in the matrimonial life of the appellant and the victim. That, however, would not be sufficient in itself to attract the provisions of Section 306, read with Section 107 of the IPC. In fact, there is no evidence, whatsoever, to indicate any act of abetment by the appellant," said the bench.
The bench said on the contrary, it has been brought on record that the appellant, upon realising the victim had ingested some liquid thinking it to be medicine, immediately sought medical aid from a prosecution witness and shifted the victim to a hospital.
Details Of The Case
The Apex court’s judgment came on an appeal, filed by Sanjay Kumar against a 2016 Himachal Pradesh High Court judgment, which overturned his acquittal by the trial court, and convicted him under Sections 306 and 498A of the IPC, sentencing him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.
Kumar’s marriage with Lata was solemnised in January 2008. The couple had a daughter in 2009. It was alleged that Lata, subjected to torture over dowry demands, consumed poison and died during treatment in hospital. An FIR was registered against Kumar and his family members. All the accused were acquitted by sessions court in June 2010.
But after the judgment was challenged, the HC upheld the acquittal of the other family members, while convicting Kumar.
How The Bench Arrived At Its Conclusion
The bench, upon considering all the evidence on record, said it was clear the Sessions court was justified in arriving at the correct conclusion that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge against the appellant beyond reasonable doubt, and that the High Court had erred in reversing the appellant's acquittal, thus making its judgment liable to be set aside.
The bench also said the Sessions court considered all this evidence in detail and noted that the allegations of demand of money or asking the victim to take a loan were made as afterthoughts.
It noted that the trial court had found that no witness deposed that the victim was ever threatened with any consequences, whatsoever. “There was no evidence at all of any unlawful demand. Mere harassment by itself could not be treated as cruelty. In fact, it was noted that the victim was treated affectionately by the accused, both when she was pregnant, and after delivering a child. On that basis, the Sessions court had proceeded to acquit all the accused from the aforesaid charges," noted the Apex court.
Overturning The High Court's Judgment
The acquittal of all the accused was challenged by the state of Himachal Pradesh before the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The bench observed that perusing the HC's impugned judgment indicated it failed to closely examine the reasons assigned by the sessions court.
“In its short discussion spreading over only two paragraphs, the acquittal of the appellant was reversed by holding that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the victim had been harassed mentally and physically by the appellant. It observed that the appellant had abused and dragged the victim in the presence of her mother and sisters. We, however, do not find any such evidence on record," said the Apex court.
In fact, the bench said these witnesses admitted in their cross-examination that they had not made such statements before the police authorities. “In our view, it was necessary for the High Court, as an appellate court, while considering an appeal against acquittal, to record a finding that the Sessions court had either misread the entire evidence to arrive at a perverse conclusion or that its conclusion could not be supported by the evidence on record,” said the bench, adding that no such finding was recorded in the impugned judgment.
The bench then went on to say that the High Court was in error in reversing the acquittal of the appellant without coming to a finding that the view taken by the Sessions court in favour of the appellant was either perverse or impossible in view of the evidence on record.
The Apex court observed that even the victim’s sisters had stated that they were well received whenever they visited their sister's matrimonial home, and offered no concrete instances of harassment.
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