ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Two New Election Tribunals For Bar Council Poll Disputes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the setting up of two election tribunals headed by former apex court judges Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Hima Kohli to adjudicate disputes arising out of state bar council elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to obtain formal consent of the two retired judges to lead the tribunals. The order was passed to deal with a surge in litigation surrounding the conduct of bar polls across various states.

"One election tribunal shall be headed by Justice Deepak Gupta, and another will be headed by Justice Hima Kohli," the bench said, adding, "Let the BCI obtain consent and let the two tribunals be constituted. All grievances (regarding the elections) are to be addressed to the tribunals formed".

The issue pertaining to 30 per cent representation for women in state bar councils also came up for discussion during the hearing.

The bone of contention has been the "co-option" mechanism, which allows for up to 10 per cent of seats to be filled by women if an insufficient number of them are elected through the standard process.