ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Survey Of Capital’s Malviya Nagar & Saket Areas To Tackle Unauthorised Constructions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up civic authorities, warning that top officials will be held personally accountable for any failure to comply with its directions, while taking stern note of unauthorised constructions in Delhi-NCR and the recent fire incidents in Delhi and Lucknow. The bench expressed concern about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's conduct regarding unauthorised constructions and ordered a survey of the capital's Malviya Nagar and Saket areas.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan. The bench was informed that demolition of unauthorised construction and those violating building by-laws were to be done in two weeks, but except for giving violators notice, no follow-up has been done.

The bench noted that mishaps leading to tragedy and loss of human life have been coming from all over the country, especially in the national capital region and Lucknow. “We are particularly bothered with regard to the conduct of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” said the bench.

The top court also got irked over the fact that no effective action was taken on the ground regarding its May 20 directions for sealing, demolition, or any other action warranted in law for the unauthorised structures. The bench said that since no action has been taken in compliance with the directions issued in 2024 and on May 20, “we are of the opinion that strict cognisance be taken of the issue and officials of the MCD be summoned to the court.”

The bench observed that notices were sent to the violators, but no follow-up action, taking the issue to its logical conclusion, has been done by the concerned authorities and in cases where such violations have been proved despite the aggrieved party moving the high court, and a direction was issued to the party not to proceed with construction. The bench added that construction has been carried out rampantly without any interference by the authorities concerned, especially the MCD.

“No action has been taken despite the clear orders of this court," said the bench, referring to the court’s previous order. The bench said MCD officers should be summoned to court. Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay, representing the MCD, submitted that in view of the court's earlier order, which set the next hearing date for August 4, the authorities have taken steps that will be detailed on the record before that date.

The bench also noted a newspaper report of July 7, that 93 per cent of establishments in Gurugram are failing fire safety. The apex court sought the personal presence of officials of MCD and Gurugram and Lucknow civic bodies, saying it is bothered by their conduct and non-compliance of its directions issued from time to time.