SC Orders Survey Of Capital’s Malviya Nagar & Saket Areas To Tackle Unauthorised Constructions
The top court expressed concern about the MCD's conduct regarding unauthorised constructions and ordered a survey of the capital's Malviya Nagar and Saket areas.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up civic authorities, warning that top officials will be held personally accountable for any failure to comply with its directions, while taking stern note of unauthorised constructions in Delhi-NCR and the recent fire incidents in Delhi and Lucknow. The bench expressed concern about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's conduct regarding unauthorised constructions and ordered a survey of the capital's Malviya Nagar and Saket areas.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan. The bench was informed that demolition of unauthorised construction and those violating building by-laws were to be done in two weeks, but except for giving violators notice, no follow-up has been done.
The bench noted that mishaps leading to tragedy and loss of human life have been coming from all over the country, especially in the national capital region and Lucknow. “We are particularly bothered with regard to the conduct of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” said the bench.
The top court also got irked over the fact that no effective action was taken on the ground regarding its May 20 directions for sealing, demolition, or any other action warranted in law for the unauthorised structures. The bench said that since no action has been taken in compliance with the directions issued in 2024 and on May 20, “we are of the opinion that strict cognisance be taken of the issue and officials of the MCD be summoned to the court.”
The bench observed that notices were sent to the violators, but no follow-up action, taking the issue to its logical conclusion, has been done by the concerned authorities and in cases where such violations have been proved despite the aggrieved party moving the high court, and a direction was issued to the party not to proceed with construction. The bench added that construction has been carried out rampantly without any interference by the authorities concerned, especially the MCD.
“No action has been taken despite the clear orders of this court," said the bench, referring to the court’s previous order. The bench said MCD officers should be summoned to court. Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay, representing the MCD, submitted that in view of the court's earlier order, which set the next hearing date for August 4, the authorities have taken steps that will be detailed on the record before that date.
The bench also noted a newspaper report of July 7, that 93 per cent of establishments in Gurugram are failing fire safety. The apex court sought the personal presence of officials of MCD and Gurugram and Lucknow civic bodies, saying it is bothered by their conduct and non-compliance of its directions issued from time to time.
The bench made it clear that no “slackness” on the part of civic authorities will be tolerated, as it took on record status reports filed by senior advocate Ajit Sinha, who has been appointed amicus in the matter regarding recent fire strategies in Delhi, Lucknow and action on unauthorised constructions.
Sinha, assisted by advocate Govind Jee, pointed out that two recent fire incidents occurred on June 3 in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and on June 22 in Lucknow. Sinha said that on June 3, a fire tore through a narrow multi-storey building in the congested Hauz Rani urban village of south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which operated as the Stay Bed & Breakfast (B&B), with a restaurant on the ground floor.
He said the final death toll reached 23, most of them foreign nationals reported from Nigeria, Mozambique, Somalia, Liberia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. The bench was informed that they were staying near the Max and PSRI hospitals while their relatives received medical treatment; more than 50 people were rescued.
Sinha added that on June 22, the fire in a multi-storeyed building situated in Lucknow’s Aliganj resulted in the death of 15 persons, most of whom were young students aged between 16 and 25 years, besides several pet animals, and caused injuries to several others.
“We are particularly concerned with the conduct of Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to non-compliance of directions issued by the court in 2024 and specific directions of May 20, which were issued as to what was required to be done by the authorities,” the bench told Sanjay.
The apex court appointed a committee of IIT professors and MCD officials to survey the Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, and Saket areas for unauthorised constructions. The bench said some specific preventive and immediate steps are required to be taken to ensure the rule of law is enforced in the interest of the public at large.
The apex court also warned of initiating a suo motu contempt action against civic bodies that do not comply with its earlier directions.
Sinha moved the top court seeking various directions, including the one asking the MCD to file an affidavit indicating the survey conducted and action taken against illegal and unauthorised constructions. The matter arises out of a case concerning the unauthorised use of a residential colony for a commercial purpose in Chennai. In March, the apex court had expanded its scope to examine the issues on a pan-India basis.
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