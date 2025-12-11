'Examine Every Angle Behind The Death': SC Orders SIT Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man In MP
The top court directed that the SIT be set up within two days to ensure neutrality amid the conflicting accounts of the incident.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of a 27-year-old tribal man.
The apex court said that the SIT must examine every angle behind the death, including those that may not have been part of the ongoing police probe. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also granted interim protection from arrest to Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh Rajput in connection with a criminal case registered in the matter.
The bench directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to form a three-member SIT to probe Nilesh Adivasi's death. The top court directed that the SIT be set up within two days and would comprise two Senior Superintendent Police-level police officers of state cadre, who are not natives of Madhya Pradesh, to ensure neutrality amid the conflicting accounts of the incident, and the third officer to the SIT has to be a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The bench said that the SIT should probe the case expeditiously and preferably conclude within a month, and the SIT must begin work immediately.
"In light of different versions which have emerged, we direct that the arrest of Govind Singh Rajput shall be stayed as an interim measure. If the SIT finds incriminating material, the SIT can seek leave of this court for custodial interrogation. The SIT shall also consider other possibilities that might have led to the unfortunate demise of the victim," the bench ordered.
The bench also directed that witness-protection measures be implemented and that no one, particularly tribal witnesses, be subjected to pressure. In addition to protecting Rajput from arrest, the court extended interim protection to the brother of the deceased during the investigation.
"No coercive measure shall be taken against the brother of the deceased so as to enable them to join the investigation," the bench noted. The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh High Court to take up the pending writ petition filed by Adivasi's wife, in which she had sought intervention, alleging inaction and bias by the local police.
It said the High Court should decide her petition in light of the directions issued by the top court. The bench passed the order on the plea of Rajput against the High Court's refusal to grant him pre-arrest bail in connection with Adivasi's alleged suicide.
On October 30, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Rajput, Madhya Pradesh Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, observing that prima facie material existed against him and that the statutory bar under Section 18 of the SC/ST Act, 1989, applied to the case.
Adivasi had earlier filed a case under the SC-ST Act against Rajput, only to later claim that he was forced to file this complaint. Shortly after he resiled from his complaint, he died by suicide and a fresh SC/ST case was registered against Rajput in connection with his death. Adivasi had first filed a complaint on July 1, accusing Rajput of caste-based abuse.
