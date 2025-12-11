ETV Bharat / bharat

'Examine Every Angle Behind The Death': SC Orders SIT Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man In MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of a 27-year-old tribal man.

The apex court said that the SIT must examine every angle behind the death, including those that may not have been part of the ongoing police probe. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also granted interim protection from arrest to Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh Rajput in connection with a criminal case registered in the matter.

The bench directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to form a three-member SIT to probe Nilesh Adivasi's death. The top court directed that the SIT be set up within two days and would comprise two Senior Superintendent Police-level police officers of state cadre, who are not natives of Madhya Pradesh, to ensure neutrality amid the conflicting accounts of the incident, and the third officer to the SIT has to be a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The bench said that the SIT should probe the case expeditiously and preferably conclude within a month, and the SIT must begin work immediately.

"In light of different versions which have emerged, we direct that the arrest of Govind Singh Rajput shall be stayed as an interim measure. If the SIT finds incriminating material, the SIT can seek leave of this court for custodial interrogation. The SIT shall also consider other possibilities that might have led to the unfortunate demise of the victim," the bench ordered.

The bench also directed that witness-protection measures be implemented and that no one, particularly tribal witnesses, be subjected to pressure. In addition to protecting Rajput from arrest, the court extended interim protection to the brother of the deceased during the investigation.