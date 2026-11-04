SC Orders Salary Freeze Of Mumbai Civic Body Chief For Failing To Clear Encroachments
The apex court directed the BMC and the Maharashtra government not to release salary until the contempt petition is decided.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating its order directing the removal of encroachments from a plot in Borivali East earmarked for a bus yard.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday. In July, the apex court directed the BMC to clear encroachments from the 3,400-sq-m plot within three months and file a compliance report.
The bench said it is prima facie satisfied that the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is guilty of committing contempt and is guilty of wilfully breaching and disobeying the time-bound directions issued on two occasions in orders dated November 13, 2025 and July 28, 2026.
The contempt petition was filed by M/s Parag Constructions, the owner of the plot. The counsel, representing the construction firm, submitted that the apex court’s July 28 order clearly stated that if the civil court does not pass a stay order, the civic body can proceed with the eviction and demolition.
The bench issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide, asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the order of the court.
Citing proceedings initiated by the encroachers in a civil court, BMC urged the bench to grant it an additional four weeks. The civic body contended that the documents filed in the civil court were in Marathi and required time to translate into English. However, the CJI-led bench did not agree to this request.
The apex court also directed the BMC and the Maharashtra government not to release Bhide’s salary or that of her personal staff until the contempt petition is decided.
Senior advocate RP Bhatt, appearing for BMC, contended that Bhide was willing to comply with the July 28 order within a month, but the bench was not convinced. The bench observed that the compliance period has passed and stated that they should be taught how to carry out work.
The bench also observed complete, deliberate non-compliance with its order. The bench said this is happening due to connivance between civic body officials and encroachers. “Your officers are more keen to follow the civil court’s order, and they have no interest in complying with the order of the Supreme Court,” observed the bench.
The bench issued Bhide a contempt notice, directing the municipal commissioner to explain why action should not be taken against her.
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