ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Salary Freeze Of Mumbai Civic Body Chief For Failing To Clear Encroachments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating its order directing the removal of encroachments from a plot in Borivali East earmarked for a bus yard.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday. In July, the apex court directed the BMC to clear encroachments from the 3,400-sq-m plot within three months and file a compliance report.

The bench said it is prima facie satisfied that the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is guilty of committing contempt and is guilty of wilfully breaching and disobeying the time-bound directions issued on two occasions in orders dated November 13, 2025 and July 28, 2026.

The contempt petition was filed by M/s Parag Constructions, the owner of the plot. The counsel, representing the construction firm, submitted that the apex court’s July 28 order clearly stated that if the civil court does not pass a stay order, the civic body can proceed with the eviction and demolition.

The bench issued a contempt notice to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide, asking her to explain why action should not be taken against her for disobeying the order of the court.

Citing proceedings initiated by the encroachers in a civil court, BMC urged the bench to grant it an additional four weeks. The civic body contended that the documents filed in the civil court were in Marathi and required time to translate into English. However, the CJI-led bench did not agree to this request.