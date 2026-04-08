ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Rs 5 Crore Alimony, Says Husband’s Duty Irrespective Of Wife’s Qualifications

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the husband to pay Rs 5 crore as permanent alimony to the wife, underscoring that a woman's education or professional qualifications cannot absolve a husband of his matrimonial, paternal, moral, and legal duty to provide for his spouse and children.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the decade-long dispute between estranged spouses as "a matrimonial battle of Mahabharata".

"The respondent-husband is directed to pay a consolidated sum of Rs. 5 Crores to the appellant-wife towards full and final settlement of all her claims, including permanent alimony, maintenance (past, present, and future), child support, and litigation expenses," said the bench, in a judgment delivered on April 7.

It was pointed by the wife's counsel that instead of discharging his moral and legal obligation to maintain his wife and minor children, the respondent-husband has misused his legal knowledge by filing over 80 legal proceedings against the appellant-wife, her family members, and even her legal counsels across various forums

The bench invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, a provision empowering the top court to pass any order in any case to do complete justice, to dissolve the marriage.

The bench said there is no doubt that the marriage is dead for all practical purposes, and this is a supremely fit case warranting the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.

"Not only to annul the marriage between the parties but also to terminate all proceedings initiated and pending inter se, including those against the relatives and legal counsels, in order to do complete justice and provide a quietus to this decade-long dispute which has crossed all limits and has assumed the status of a matrimonial battle of Mahabharata," said the bench.

"It goes without saying that maintenance, upbringing and the education of the son would require significant financial resources, especially considering today's high cost of living and education. Thus, even if the appellant-wife is highly educated and professionally qualified, that by itself cannot be a reason to absolve the respondent-husband from his matrimonial, paternal, moral and legal responsibility to provide for his wife and children,” said the bench.