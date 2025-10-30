SC Orders Release Of A Man In 2016 Rape-Murder Of 85-Year-Old Woman In Coimbatore
The judgment was delivered on October 29 by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a man in a sensational case of rape and murder of an 85-year-old woman in Coimbatore in 2016.
The bench said the prosecution has failed to bring forth reliable evidence forming a complete string of events, leading to the guilt of the appellant, and the chain of events sought to be projected is laden with deficiencies, creating significant gaps, leading to other possible hypotheses.
“Due to such missing links, a finding of guilt cannot be recorded. The benefit of the doubt with regard to this must flow to the accused. In this light, the guilt of the accused has not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt and the impugned judgments are, thus, liable to be set aside”, said the bench, allowing the appeal.
The apex court set aside the 2021 judgment of the Madras High Court, which affirmed the conviction and sentence of a life term awarded to appellant Mohamed Sameer Khan.
The bench said that merely because the medical evidence proves the unfortunate loss of life would not be enough to convict a person since he happened to be in the vicinity. In the absence of any forensic evidence when there is no eyewitness and the case is of circumstantial evidence, the benefit would go to the accused, said the bench.
“In the present case, the prosecution has failed to connect the Appellant to the offence through medical or forensic evidence as no blood, hair or skin sample, or fingerprint belonging to him has been found on the body of the deceased, the recovered articles, or at the place of occurrence”, said the bench.
The apex court ordered his forthwith release from Central Prison, Kovai, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, if not required in any other case.
The deceased, who lived alone, was found dead on December 19, 2016, and the post-mortem revealed she died by strangulation and suffered sexual assault too. According to the prosecution, two gold bangles were found missing from the deceased's body, and her daughter, who lived opposite her house, registered the case.
In December 2016, the appellant was arrested after a witness, living in the vicinity, disclosed that the appellant had stayed with him for the last two days, but on the day of the incident, after a birthday party at his place, the appellant, with another person, went out for a smoke around 2 am. It was alleged that the appellant left his place in a huff, claiming that he had received a job offer.
However, the bench found contradictions in his statement with another witness, who saw him coming out of the compound after the incident. The bench also doubted the police claim of his arrest from an overbridge and the recovery of two bangles from him.
“In cases wherein the guilt of the accused is sought to be established by circumstantial evidence, if two views are possible on the evidence adduced in the case, one pointing to the guilt of the accused and the other to his innocence, the view which is favourable to the accused should be adopted”, said the bench.