SC Orders Release Of A Man In 2016 Rape-Murder Of 85-Year-Old Woman In Coimbatore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a man in a sensational case of rape and murder of an 85-year-old woman in Coimbatore in 2016.

The judgment was delivered on October 29 by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih.

The bench said the prosecution has failed to bring forth reliable evidence forming a complete string of events, leading to the guilt of the appellant, and the chain of events sought to be projected is laden with deficiencies, creating significant gaps, leading to other possible hypotheses.

“Due to such missing links, a finding of guilt cannot be recorded. The benefit of the doubt with regard to this must flow to the accused. In this light, the guilt of the accused has not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt and the impugned judgments are, thus, liable to be set aside”, said the bench, allowing the appeal.

The apex court set aside the 2021 judgment of the Madras High Court, which affirmed the conviction and sentence of a life term awarded to appellant Mohamed Sameer Khan.

The bench said that merely because the medical evidence proves the unfortunate loss of life would not be enough to convict a person since he happened to be in the vicinity. In the absence of any forensic evidence when there is no eyewitness and the case is of circumstantial evidence, the benefit would go to the accused, said the bench.