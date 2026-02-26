ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Mediation To Settle Row Over Isha Foundation Crematorium In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Isha Foundation to explore the possibility of amicably settling a dispute in connection with its Kayantha Sthanam (crematorium) constructed on the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea by SN Subramanian, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, a resident of Coimbatore who is aggrieved by the construction of a crematorium near his house by the foundation. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Balaji Srinivasan appeared for the foundation.

The bench requested retired Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran to mediate the dispute. “We request Justice Raveendran to provide his services as a mediator in the case. Let both parties consult him by tomorrow and let the fee schedule be prepared by the mediator,” said the bench.

During the hearing, citing local rules, Bhushan submitted that there cannot be a crematorium or burial ground near a place of dwelling or water body, unless a licence is issued by the gram panchayat. It was argued that in the present case, the house was merely 10 metres away, and everyday, bodies are now being burned there, for the last couple of weeks.