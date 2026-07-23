ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Forest Fires Require Constant Monitoring, HC Was Better Equipped To Deal With It’, SC On Uttarakhand Forest Fires

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a 2016 order of the Uttarakhand High Court, which passed a slew of directions, including on controlling and preventing forest fires, and remitted the matter back for consideration. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

“As may be seen, a series of directions were issued by the High Court more than a decade back. The effectivity of implementation of those directions could not see the light of day, as the operation of the judgment was stayed by this Court in 2017…,” said the bench, adding that most of these directions were substantially complied with by the State of Uttarakhand and Union of India.

The bench observed that the incidents of forest fires have continued every year, more or less. “Since there are allegations of diversion, mismanagement, or mis-utilization of the funds and a lack of commitment on the part of the authorities, it seems to us that the directions issued by the High Court, which came to be stayed by this court.... should be revisited by the High Court, especially when a decade has passed and there are apparently changes at the ground level,” said the bench.

The bench said that given subsequent events and the modernisation of forest fire controlling systems and the advancement of technology, it becomes highly debatable whether the authorities would require more manpower as directed by the High Court. The state’s counsel said they are using satellite technology regarding the incidents of forest fires.

The bench observed that issues related to forest fires require “constant monitoring” by the jurisdictional High Court, which was better equipped to deal with it. “Similarly, this is a matter, where we request senior advocate Rajiv Datta to assist the high court as an amicus. Preferably, through online appearance….”, said the bench, remitting the matter to the high court to revisit the questions that arise for consideration and issue revised directions as required in the given changed circumstances.