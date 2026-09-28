ETV Bharat / bharat

SC On TMC Rebels: WB Speaker Cognisant Of Time Frame To Decide Disqualification Petitions

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday urged the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to decide within the three months allotted, the petitions filed by TMC (Mamata Banerjee) MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs from the TMC (Ritabrata Banerjee faction) under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, for alleged defection.