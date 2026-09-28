SC On TMC Rebels: WB Speaker Cognisant Of Time Frame To Decide Disqualification Petitions
The bench said the Apex court, in Keisham Meghachandra Singh, has authoritatively ruled that disqualification petitions are expected to be decided within a "reasonable period".
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday urged the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to decide within the three months allotted, the petitions filed by TMC (Mamata Banerjee) MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs from the TMC (Ritabrata Banerjee faction) under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, for alleged defection.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. In his petition, Chattopadhyay sought direction to the Speaker, to expeditiously decide the disqualification petition filed against the rebel MLAs.
The bench noted that the disqualification petitions were filed on July 8, 2026, and the Speaker is expected to decide by October 8, 2026. The bench urged West Bengal Speaker Rathindra Bose to decide by October 8 the petitions filed by Chattopadhyay.
The bench observed that the Apex court, in Keisham Meghachandra Singh Vs Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly (2020), has authoritatively ruled that disqualification petitions are expected to be decided within a "reasonable period", which is around three months. The bench observed that in the present case, the period of three months will expire on October 8, 2026.
“We have every reason to believe that the Speaker of the State Assembly is fully cognisant of the principles laid down by this court, and will make all endeavour to take an appropriate decision within (the said period)," observed the bench.
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