‘Everybody Wants Status Quo, Why So Apprehensive…’, SC On Pleas Of DMK, TMC Challenging SIR Exercise In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that if there are procedural deficiencies in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, they can be rectified and asked, "Why do people become so apprehensive? The apex court said this is not the first time a voter list is being prepared in the country, and orally observed, 'everybody wants status quo'."

The bench sought a separate response from the Election Commission (EC) on pleas filed by the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders, challenging the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the DMK and Trinamool Congress leaders before the bench.

SC Observes Rectification Of Procedural Deficiency

During the hearing, Sibal, criticizing the process of the SIR in TN, said the situation in each state is different: somewhere a rural community is huge, somewhere education is better, somewhere there is a flood etc., The bench said natural calamities will continue in the country.

Pointing at various natural impediments, Sibal said in Tamil Nadu in this monsoon season, there was a lot of rain and areas get flooded, which may not happen in other states, and the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is always heavy during November and December, when the SIR exercise is being done, and according to meteorological department heavier rain than usual is predicted.

“The revenue officials who are enlisted as BLOs (booth level officers), EROs (electoral registration officers), and AEROs (assistant electoral registration officers) will have to manage the flood relief as well. Practically, it is not a conducive time for conducting the exercise…”, said Sibal, adding that in Tamil Nadu, there is also a departure from the original SIR exercise. The bench was informed that the EC, in its October 27 order, has made a departure from its June order, as it says that documents need to be submitted only after the publication of the draft list, if the ERO asks for them.

Sibal said there will be Christmas vacations, during which people are unlikely to be present at their native places, and the harvest -Pongal season is in January, and stressed that this period is the most unsuitable to conduct the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.

The bench was informed that the notice will be issued after the publication of the draft electoral roll for those electors who could not be linked with the SIR to ascertain their eligibility. “So, I think, one of the deficiencies they have rectified. It is a case of rectification of a deficiency….”, said Justice Kant.

SC Asks Why People Are So Apprehensive Of SIR

Sibal said there are areas where there is no connectivity at all, no 5G or 4G network, and how ill officials upload all these documents, while pointing at various issues in the procedure of the SIR exercise. “Mr Sibal, why are people so apprehensive? They (EC) have to answer everything, they will do it”, said Justice Kant.