‘Everybody Wants Status Quo, Why So Apprehensive…’, SC On Pleas Of DMK, TMC Challenging SIR Exercise In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that if there are procedural deficiencies in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral roll in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, they can be rectified and asked, "Why do people become so apprehensive? The apex court said this is not the first time a voter list is being prepared in the country, and orally observed, 'everybody wants status quo'."
The bench sought a separate response from the Election Commission (EC) on pleas filed by the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders, challenging the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the DMK and Trinamool Congress leaders before the bench.
SC Observes Rectification Of Procedural Deficiency
During the hearing, Sibal, criticizing the process of the SIR in TN, said the situation in each state is different: somewhere a rural community is huge, somewhere education is better, somewhere there is a flood etc., The bench said natural calamities will continue in the country.
Pointing at various natural impediments, Sibal said in Tamil Nadu in this monsoon season, there was a lot of rain and areas get flooded, which may not happen in other states, and the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is always heavy during November and December, when the SIR exercise is being done, and according to meteorological department heavier rain than usual is predicted.
“The revenue officials who are enlisted as BLOs (booth level officers), EROs (electoral registration officers), and AEROs (assistant electoral registration officers) will have to manage the flood relief as well. Practically, it is not a conducive time for conducting the exercise…”, said Sibal, adding that in Tamil Nadu, there is also a departure from the original SIR exercise. The bench was informed that the EC, in its October 27 order, has made a departure from its June order, as it says that documents need to be submitted only after the publication of the draft list, if the ERO asks for them.
Sibal said there will be Christmas vacations, during which people are unlikely to be present at their native places, and the harvest -Pongal season is in January, and stressed that this period is the most unsuitable to conduct the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.
The bench was informed that the notice will be issued after the publication of the draft electoral roll for those electors who could not be linked with the SIR to ascertain their eligibility. “So, I think, one of the deficiencies they have rectified. It is a case of rectification of a deficiency….”, said Justice Kant.
SC Asks Why People Are So Apprehensive Of SIR
Sibal said there are areas where there is no connectivity at all, no 5G or 4G network, and how ill officials upload all these documents, while pointing at various issues in the procedure of the SIR exercise. “Mr Sibal, why are people so apprehensive? They (EC) have to answer everything, they will do it”, said Justice Kant.
Sibal replied that the process has started on November 4, and it ends within one month, and it is not a preliminary exercise, and then the draft electoral roll will be prepared. Sibal stressed that previously notice was given during the exercise, but now they have changed the process and there is imminent danger that lakhs of voters will lose their franchise, and ultimately, it is going to be a farcical exercise, and asked, “Why this great hurry….”.
SC Says Everybody Wants Status Quo
“Everybody wants the status quo…”, said Justice Kant. Sibal said he does not want the status quo, and it is not an adversarial exercise. Justice Kant agreed that it is not an adversarial exercise. Sibal said if you want to finish this exercise, then it cannot happen, and Bengal is much worse; there is no connectivity in rural areas, and at least in Tamil Nadu, there is some element of connectivity.
“You people want to project as if, for the first time in this country, the voter list is being prepared. We also know ground realities. A constitutional functionary is undertaking an exercise. There can be a procedural deficiency. There can be procedural irregularities also, point out those and they will rectify….”, said Justice Kant.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, said, surprisingly, every state is competing to show that they are more backward. Sibal urged the court to issue notice and grant an early hearing in the matter, as the exercise will get over on December 5. “Exercise we can annul, once we are satisfied. We will annul the exercise…”, said Justice Kant.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the poll panel to respond to the fresh petitions in two weeks. The bench also asked the high courts of Madras and Calcutta to keep in abeyance any proceedings on petitions challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The bench allowed the listing of an intervention application filed by the AIADMK supporting the exercise in Tamil Nadu.
On October 27, the Election Commission announced the conduct of the second phase of the SIR exercise in 12 states and union territories between November and February next year. The states and UTs are - the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are scheduled to go to polls in 2026.