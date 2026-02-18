SC: Will Give Hearing On Pleas Challenging Places Of Worship Act
The top court said it will fix a date for final hearing and added two nine-judge bench matters are already fixed for March and April.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing the pleas challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.
On October 12, 2022, the apex court had asked the Centre to furnish by October 31 its affidavit in response to petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench was urged by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for PIL petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, that the final hearing be accorded as the questions were framed way back on October 12, 2022. Dwivedi said the Centre, which was asked to file its response to the plea by October 31, 2022, is yet to submit its response.
The bench said it will fix a date for the final hearing and added that two nine-judge bench matters are already fixed for March and April. "Let us see. We will finalise the hearing dates after the nine-judge bench case," the CJI said. Meanwhile, the apex court declined to consider a submission that a civil court in Rajasthan be restrained from passing effective orders in the Ajmer dargah case.
"If they pass such orders, we will see what's to be done. We have passed an order, and that is binding on all and one. If someone passes an order in defiance of that, then we have to examine that and see that consequences will follow," the CJI said. However, the bench said that if notices are issued and replies are sought, there is no need to interfere with procedural orders.
The apex court on December 12, 2024, had restrained courts in the country, till further directions, from entertaining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs.
