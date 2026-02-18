ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Will Give Hearing On Pleas Challenging Places Of Worship Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing the pleas challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

On October 12, 2022, the apex court had asked the Centre to furnish by October 31 its affidavit in response to petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench was urged by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for PIL petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, that the final hearing be accorded as the questions were framed way back on October 12, 2022. Dwivedi said the Centre, which was asked to file its response to the plea by October 31, 2022, is yet to submit its response.

The bench said it will fix a date for the final hearing and added that two nine-judge bench matters are already fixed for March and April. "Let us see. We will finalise the hearing dates after the nine-judge bench case," the CJI said. Meanwhile, the apex court declined to consider a submission that a civil court in Rajasthan be restrained from passing effective orders in the Ajmer dargah case.