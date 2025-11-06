'Very Unfair, Will Close The Matter If AG Doesn’t Show Up': SC On Pleas Against Tribunal Reforms Law
On October 16, the apex court commenced the final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Act.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is "very unfair" when Centre’s counsel urged it to adjourn the hearing on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Madras Bar Association, challenging the constitutional validity of the 2021 law on tribunal reforms. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) made it clear that if the Attorney General, who appears on behalf of the Centre, does not show up on Monday, then it will close the matter.
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by CJI B R Gavai. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought an adjournment on behalf of the Attorney General. The bench was informed that the AG has an international arbitration scheduled on Friday, and he would not be available. Bhati requested the bench for accommodation.
The CJI said, "Very unfair to the court... we have accommodated him for so much time. We have accommodated him twice. This is not fair to the court."
The CJI, who is superannuating on November 23, told Bhati that if they want to keep the matter on November 24, then "you tell us frankly" Bhati urged the bench to take up the matter on Monday.
The CJI, who appeared discontented, asked when the judges would write the judgment? "Every day, we are told he is busy with arbitration… at the last moment, you come up with an application to refer the matter to a constitution bench," said the CJI.
He further queried why the Centre cannot allocate another counsel in the matter. "You have a battery of competent ASGs,” said the CJI.
The CJI said that the bench has kept its Friday schedule clear to conclude hearings and use the weekend for the judgment.
After hearing submissions, the bench said it will hear senior advocate Arvind Datar, who appears on behalf of the Madras Bar Association, on Friday and accommodate the AG’s submissions on Monday. The CJI said, "If he does not come, we will close the matter."
On November 3, the apex court had expressed its discontent at an application filed by the Centre seeking a direction to refer to a larger bench the pleas challenging the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.
The bench noted that it has already heard final arguments on behalf of petitioners, including lead petitioner Madras Bar Association, in the matter. The bench minced no words in criticising the Centre that it now wants the matter to be referred to a larger bench.
The bench said that on the last date of hearing, the attorney general did not raise these objections instead, an adjournment was sought on personal grounds.
"You cannot raise these objections after hearing them fully on merits," said the bench, adding, "We do not expect the Union to indulge in such tactics."
Attorney General R Venkataramani requested the bench that its application seeking a hearing by a larger bench should not be misunderstood. It was submitted before the bench that, on this aspect, preliminary objections were already part of the Centre’s reply.
The CJI orally observed that it appears that the Centre wants to avoid the present bench.
“If we reject this application by you, we will observe that the Union is trying to avoid this bench. We will not hear all this now after we have heard one side on merits,” said the bench.
The AG stressed that the 2021 law was passed after due deliberations and some time should be given to get it stabilised, and asked it should be struck down because of these issues? The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday.
The 2021 Act abolishes certain appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and amends various terms related to the appointment and tenure of judicial and other members of various tribunals.
