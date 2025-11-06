ETV Bharat / bharat

'Very Unfair, Will Close The Matter If AG Doesn’t Show Up': SC On Pleas Against Tribunal Reforms Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is "very unfair" when Centre’s counsel urged it to adjourn the hearing on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Madras Bar Association, challenging the constitutional validity of the 2021 law on tribunal reforms. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) made it clear that if the Attorney General, who appears on behalf of the Centre, does not show up on Monday, then it will close the matter.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by CJI B R Gavai. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought an adjournment on behalf of the Attorney General. The bench was informed that the AG has an international arbitration scheduled on Friday, and he would not be available. Bhati requested the bench for accommodation.

The CJI said, "Very unfair to the court... we have accommodated him for so much time. We have accommodated him twice. This is not fair to the court."

The CJI, who is superannuating on November 23, told Bhati that if they want to keep the matter on November 24, then "you tell us frankly" Bhati urged the bench to take up the matter on Monday.

The CJI, who appeared discontented, asked when the judges would write the judgment? "Every day, we are told he is busy with arbitration… at the last moment, you come up with an application to refer the matter to a constitution bench," said the CJI.

He further queried why the Centre cannot allocate another counsel in the matter. "You have a battery of competent ASGs,” said the CJI.

The CJI said that the bench has kept its Friday schedule clear to conclude hearings and use the weekend for the judgment.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it will hear senior advocate Arvind Datar, who appears on behalf of the Madras Bar Association, on Friday and accommodate the AG’s submissions on Monday. The CJI said, "If he does not come, we will close the matter."

On November 3, the apex court had expressed its discontent at an application filed by the Centre seeking a direction to refer to a larger bench the pleas challenging the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.