ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Urgent Hearing', SC On Plea Seeking Continuance Of CAPF In Bengal To Curb Post-Poll Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking the continuance of central forces in West Bengal after the conclusion of polls to curb post-election violence. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for a party, contended that the central forces be allowed to remain in the state, keeping in mind the large-scale post-poll violence witnessed in the state in 2021. Giri sought measures to prevent such violence after the declaration of the present assembly elections, the counting of which is underway.

The senior counsel said that his client seeks a direction for setting up a monitoring committee, preferably headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to oversee the deployment of adequate force to prevent violence.

The bench asked Giri to move before the high court. Giri said that the poll panel’s role will cease after the results are declared. Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, agreed with Giri's statement. "Our rule ceases once the counting is done," Naidu said.