ETV Bharat / bharat

'Instead Of Having Casteless Society, We're Dividing Society', SC On Plea For Enumeration Of DNT Tribes In Census

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea for a distinct enumeration of the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribe (DNT) communities in the 2027 census.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Dakxinkumar Bajrange, a DNT community leader, and others. The bench observed that the classification/ sub-classification sought by the petitioners in the enumeration process essentially falls within the policy domain.

During the hearing, senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that these communities suffered historic injustice as the British criminalised them. Dave pressed that his clients seek a separate classification in the census so they can be distinctly identified.

It was argued that the enumeration form only includes the categories Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and others, and that there should be an option to mark these communities as people from the Denotified tribes. The bench was informed that the last time the DNT communities were enumerated was in the census of 1913.