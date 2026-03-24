'Instead Of Having Casteless Society, We're Dividing Society', SC On Plea For Enumeration Of DNT Tribes In Census
The top court observed that the classification/ sub-classification sought by the petitioners in the enumeration process essentially falls within the policy domain.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea for a distinct enumeration of the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribe (DNT) communities in the 2027 census.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Dakxinkumar Bajrange, a DNT community leader, and others. The bench observed that the classification/ sub-classification sought by the petitioners in the enumeration process essentially falls within the policy domain.
During the hearing, senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that these communities suffered historic injustice as the British criminalised them. Dave pressed that his clients seek a separate classification in the census so they can be distinctly identified.
It was argued that the enumeration form only includes the categories Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and others, and that there should be an option to mark these communities as people from the Denotified tribes. The bench was informed that the last time the DNT communities were enumerated was in the census of 1913.
The bench, unconvinced by these contentions, said it was a matter within the domain of expert policy decision. The CJI orally observed that India is a very unique country and instead of developing a casteless society, “we want to create more and more classifications." It was argued that even the Ministry of Social Justice supports enumerating DNTs.
The senior counsel contended that the government is not averse to this idea, but due to some oversight, the enumeration form skipped a reference to them. The bench observed that this is a deep-rooted move to divide society. It added that these agencies are not from within India, and an enquiry would reveal their source.
After hearing submissions, the bench observed that it was not a justiciable issue and disposed of the matter, allowing the petitioners to pursue the cause before the executive authorities.
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