SC: On Omnibus Allegations, Criminal Law Can't Be Set In Motion Against Every Relative Of Husband
The top court made observations while quashing a 2023 FIR lodged in Madhya Pradesh for alleged offences under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made clear that criminal law cannot be set in motion against every relative of a husband in matrimonial disputes on the strength of sweeping, omnibus allegations. The apex court stressed that only specific, fact‑based claims can justify prosecution.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh observed that while safeguarding the rights and dignity of victims of domestic violence remains of paramount importance, the courts are simultaneously required to ensure that the rigours of criminal law are not indiscriminately extended to every family member without a clear factual foundation.
The bench made these observations while quashing a 2023 FIR lodged in Madhya Pradesh for alleged offences, including under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, against four family members of a man who was embroiled in a matrimonial dispute.
The bench noted that it is a matter of common judicial experience that matrimonial disputes are often accompanied by heightened emotions, strained relationships and deep-seated personal grievances.
The bench said in such circumstances, complaints alleging cruelty and harassment frequently tend to implicate not only the spouse but also the entire family of the spouse, including relatives who may have had little or no active role in the matrimonial discord.
The bench said quite often, family members who may have remained passive spectators, failed to intervene, or merely sided with one party in a domestic disagreement, are also arrayed as accused.
The bench added, however, that mere familial association with the husband, or failure to support the complainant in a marital dispute, cannot by itself constitute a criminal offence in the absence of specific allegations disclosing active participation in acts amounting to cruelty, harassment or unlawful demand of dowry.
The bench said it must also be borne in mind that when matrimonial relationships deteriorate and bitterness sets in, there is a natural tendency for allegations to be amplified or broadly worded out of anger, frustration or emotional distress.
The bench said that while the anguish of a complainant in a failed marriage cannot be lightly disregarded, equally, criminal law cannot be permitted to be set in motion against every relative of the husband merely on the basis of generalised and omnibus allegations lacking a specific factual foundation.
“Courts, therefore, are required to exercise greater caution and carefully scrutinise whether the allegations genuinely disclose the commission of cognizable offences against each accused individually, lest the criminal process itself becomes a tool of harassment and misuse,” said the bench.
The bench made these observations while quashing a 2023 FIR lodged in Madhya Pradesh for alleged offences, including under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, against four family members of a man who was embroiled in a matrimonial dispute.
The apex court also quashed the proceedings initiated by the complainant against them in a separate complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.
The bench observed that during the pendency of proceedings before it, a decree of divorce was granted by a family court, dissolving the marriage between the man and the complainant. However, the bench made clear that the concerned trial court shall proceed with the case against the remaining accused.
The apex court said its verdict shall not operate as a bar to the trial court "exercising its power under Section 319 CrPC to summon the present appellants, if during the course of trial, evidence emerges before it which, in the opinion of the trial court, is sufficient to proceed against them for any of the offences alleged."
The bench said it is equally conscious of the reality that genuine cases of cruelty and domestic violence do occur within the matrimonial home and often remain concealed from public gaze. "Acts of emotional, verbal, economic or physical abuse within the domestic sphere may not always leave behind readily available evidence or independent witnesses, and the absence of such evidence at the threshold cannot by itself be a ground to disbelieve a victim," the bench said.
The bench said the court is required to carefully examine whether the allegations are genuine, specific and supported by foundational facts, or whether they are merely a consequence of matrimonial acrimony resulting in sweeping and omnibus implication of all family members. “In the absence of such specific allegations and prima facie material, continuation of criminal proceedings against such relatives would amount to abuse of the process of law," it said.
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