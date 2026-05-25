ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: On Omnibus Allegations, Criminal Law Can't Be Set In Motion Against Every Relative Of Husband

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made clear that criminal law cannot be set in motion against every relative of a husband in matrimonial disputes on the strength of sweeping, omnibus allegations. The apex court stressed that only specific, fact‑based claims can justify prosecution.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh observed that while safeguarding the rights and dignity of victims of domestic violence remains of paramount importance, the courts are simultaneously required to ensure that the rigours of criminal law are not indiscriminately extended to every family member without a clear factual foundation.

The bench made these observations while quashing a 2023 FIR lodged in Madhya Pradesh for alleged offences, including under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, against four family members of a man who was embroiled in a matrimonial dispute.

The bench noted that it is a matter of common judicial experience that matrimonial disputes are often accompanied by heightened emotions, strained relationships and deep-seated personal grievances.

The bench said in such circumstances, complaints alleging cruelty and harassment frequently tend to implicate not only the spouse but also the entire family of the spouse, including relatives who may have had little or no active role in the matrimonial discord.

The bench said quite often, family members who may have remained passive spectators, failed to intervene, or merely sided with one party in a domestic disagreement, are also arrayed as accused.

The bench added, however, that mere familial association with the husband, or failure to support the complainant in a marital dispute, cannot by itself constitute a criminal offence in the absence of specific allegations disclosing active participation in acts amounting to cruelty, harassment or unlawful demand of dowry.

The bench said it must also be borne in mind that when matrimonial relationships deteriorate and bitterness sets in, there is a natural tendency for allegations to be amplified or broadly worded out of anger, frustration or emotional distress.

The bench said that while the anguish of a complainant in a failed marriage cannot be lightly disregarded, equally, criminal law cannot be permitted to be set in motion against every relative of the husband merely on the basis of generalised and omnibus allegations lacking a specific factual foundation.