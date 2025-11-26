‘Not Necessarily Mean Justice Is Better Served’, SC On Judgments Being Overturned By Succeeding Benches
The observation was made by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih in a judgment.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over a "growing trend" in connection with judgments of apex court being overturned by succeeding benches or specially constituted benches at the behest of some party aggrieved by the previous verdicts, and termed it “painful”, saying, “overturning a prior verdict by a later verdict does not necessarily mean that justice is better served”.
The observation was made by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih in a judgment. The bench said that by upholding the finality of verdicts, not only is endless litigation prevented, but public confidence in the judiciary is also maintained.
Justice Datta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “In the recent past, we have rather painfully observed a growing trend in this court (of which we too are an indispensable part) of verdicts pronounced by judges, whether still in office or not and irrespective of the time lapse since pronounced, being overturned by succeeding benches or specially constituted benches at the behest of some party aggrieved by the verdicts prior in point of time”.
The bench said for it, the object of Article 141 of the Constitution seems to be this: the pronouncement of a verdict by a bench on a particular issue of law (arising out of the facts involved) should settle the controversy, being final, and has to be followed by all courts as law declared by the Supreme Court.
However, if a verdict is allowed to be reopened because a later, different view appears to be better, the very purpose of enacting Article 141 would stand defeated, said Justice Datta. “The prospect of opening up a further round of challenge before a succeeding bench, hoping that a change in composition will yield a different outcome, would undermine this court’s authority and the value of its pronouncements”, he added.
He said a matter that is res integra may not be reopened or revisited, or else consistency in legal interpretation could be compromised and the special authority that is invested in decisions of this Court, under Article 141, lost. “The weight and influence of that special authority depend on the credibility we, the judges, give to it. As judges of this court, we are alive to the position that overturning a prior verdict by a later verdict does not necessarily mean that justice is better served. However, with an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction and remorse, we propose not to walk that path”, he said.
The bench made these observations in a judgment on an application by a murder accused seeking modification of his bail conditions. Earlier, he had been granted bail by a bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka with a restriction preventing him from leaving Kolkata. After an application for modification was rejected, he filed yet another application, this time before the bench led by Justice Datta (since Justice Oka retired).
Rejecting the application for modification of bail condition, the bench said if any modification of such condition is made now and thereby the stringency relaxed, that would not only amount to overstepping the order of this court granting bail but would send a wrong message of this court being unconcerned with the principle of finality of judicial decisions.
“The stringent condition imposed by the bench while granting bail being justified on facts and in the circumstances, and there being no significant change in circumstances warranting a reconsideration, we see no reason to interfere”, said the bench.
The bench said that this court, being the protector of fundamental rights of the people of the country, cannot overlook that the accused has been provided security cover by none other than the superintendent of the police force of the district of which he is a permanent resident. “If indeed there is any threat perception that endangers Anisur’s life in Purba Medinipur, it would be appropriate for him not to leave Kolkata till such time the trial is concluded”, it said.
The bench rejected a plea by Sk Md Anisur Rahman to modify his bail conditions to allow him to visit his hometown, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal. He faced trial for killing his political rival on October 7, 2019.
A bench led by Justice Oka, by an order on January 3, 2025, granted him bail with the condition that he would remain confined to the city of Kolkata. His previous application for modification of the bail condition was dismissed on May 5, 2025.
Rahman, in his fresh plea, submitted that such a condition is an unreasonable restriction on his right to liberty protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.
However, the apex court noted the de facto complainant resiled from his stand and almost 10 police witnesses turned hostile apart from other witnesses, and the state also gave a direction for withdrawal of prosecution, which was ultimately set aside, ''leaving a very bitter taste in the mouth''.