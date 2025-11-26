ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Necessarily Mean Justice Is Better Served’, SC On Judgments Being Overturned By Succeeding Benches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over a "growing trend" in connection with judgments of apex court being overturned by succeeding benches or specially constituted benches at the behest of some party aggrieved by the previous verdicts, and termed it “painful”, saying, “overturning a prior verdict by a later verdict does not necessarily mean that justice is better served”.

The observation was made by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih in a judgment. The bench said that by upholding the finality of verdicts, not only is endless litigation prevented, but public confidence in the judiciary is also maintained.

Justice Datta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “In the recent past, we have rather painfully observed a growing trend in this court (of which we too are an indispensable part) of verdicts pronounced by judges, whether still in office or not and irrespective of the time lapse since pronounced, being overturned by succeeding benches or specially constituted benches at the behest of some party aggrieved by the verdicts prior in point of time”.

The bench said for it, the object of Article 141 of the Constitution seems to be this: the pronouncement of a verdict by a bench on a particular issue of law (arising out of the facts involved) should settle the controversy, being final, and has to be followed by all courts as law declared by the Supreme Court.

However, if a verdict is allowed to be reopened because a later, different view appears to be better, the very purpose of enacting Article 141 would stand defeated, said Justice Datta. “The prospect of opening up a further round of challenge before a succeeding bench, hoping that a change in composition will yield a different outcome, would undermine this court’s authority and the value of its pronouncements”, he added.

He said a matter that is res integra may not be reopened or revisited, or else consistency in legal interpretation could be compromised and the special authority that is invested in decisions of this Court, under Article 141, lost. “The weight and influence of that special authority depend on the credibility we, the judges, give to it. As judges of this court, we are alive to the position that overturning a prior verdict by a later verdict does not necessarily mean that justice is better served. However, with an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction and remorse, we propose not to walk that path”, he said.