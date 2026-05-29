SC On Dowry Harassment: Why Do Boys Insult Wives And Their Families?
The Supreme Court condemned dowry harassment, questioning why boys marry only to insult brides and their families, and upheld convictions in a dowry death case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the normalisation of dowry harassment, asking why boys marry girls only to insult them and their families.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. “Why do boys marry girls and then insult them and their families? Let a message go out that they cannot continue insulting the bride and her family,” observed Justice Nagarathna.
Justice Bhuyan observed that such behaviour persisted even among educated families. The bench highlighted the disturbing pattern of harassment and financial pressure in matrimonial homes, saying “The attempt is to squeeze the bride and her family.”
The bench added that the girl’s family was pleading to save their daughter but was instead branded as “beggars” who could not pay.
The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the ingredients of the offence were not made out. The bench replied, “You should be happy that it is only 498A and only three years.”
After hearing the submissions, the apex court refused to interfere with the concurrent findings of the lower courts and dismissed the appeal.
The bench made these observations while dismissing an appeal by the husband’s younger brother, who was convicted in a dowry death case involving the suicide of a woman by hanging at her matrimonial home in Chhattisgarh.
In 2010, the woman died by suicide within three years of marriage. The prosecution alleged continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, including cash and a car.
The trial court convicted the accused. It was upheld by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The husband’s younger brother moved the apex court challenging his conviction under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (cruelty by husband or his relatives).
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