ETV Bharat / bharat

SC On Dowry Harassment: Why Do Boys Insult Wives And Their Families?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticised the normalisation of dowry harassment, asking why boys marry girls only to insult them and their families.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. “Why do boys marry girls and then insult them and their families? Let a message go out that they cannot continue insulting the bride and her family,” observed Justice Nagarathna.

Justice Bhuyan observed that such behaviour persisted even among educated families. The bench highlighted the disturbing pattern of harassment and financial pressure in matrimonial homes, saying “The attempt is to squeeze the bride and her family.”

The bench added that the girl’s family was pleading to save their daughter but was instead branded as “beggars” who could not pay.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the ingredients of the offence were not made out. The bench replied, “You should be happy that it is only 498A and only three years.”