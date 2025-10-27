ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Details On 'Digital Arrest' Cases Across Country, Mulls CBI Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to all States and UTs on 'digital arrest' cases, seeking details of FIRs registered in their jurisdictions.

The apex court said it was inclined to entrust to the CBI the probe into such cases after taking into consideration the magnitude and pan-India spread of such crimes, and sought details of FIRs registered in different states and union territories. It noted cybercrime and 'digital arrest' cases originating from offshore locations and asked CBI to come up with a plan to probe these cases.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to all the States and UTs on 'digital arrest' cases and posted the suo motu cases registered by it on a complaint of an elderly woman defrauded by fraudsters on November 3.

The top court noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that cybercrime and 'digital arrest' cases are originating from offshore locations like Myanmar and Thailand and directed the probe agency to come up with a plan to probe these cases.

“We will monitor the progress of the CBI investigation, issue whatever directions are necessary,” it said.