‘States Want Acting Or Ad Hoc DGP, Not Regular…’, SC On Delay By Several States In Sending Proposal For DGP Appointment

The apex court made this observation and authorised the UPSC to bring such instances to its notice. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that it should not get trapped by the states, as they never like a regular DGP, they want some acting DGP, adhoc DGP, and it suits them. The apex court made this observation, while taking serious note of the inordinate delay by several states in sending proposals for appointment of Director General of Police, and authorised the UPSC to bring such instances to its notice.

The matter came up before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was informed that several states delayed sending proposals for appointment of DGP. The bench said it fully endorsed the concern expressed by the UPSC regarding the inordinate delay on the part of several states in sending proposals for appointment of DGPs in terms of the top court's directions in the Prakash Singh case.

The UPSC’s counsel contended that delay on the part of the state deprives meritorious and senior officers from being considered for appointment as DGP.

The UPSC counsel this is in total disregard of the apex court's directions and an ad-hoc arrangement by appointing acting DGP was being preferred instead of regular appointment

The CJI said, “don't be trapped by the states. They will never like a regular DGP, they want some acting DGP, adhoc DGP that suits them”.

The bench orally observed that such an important matter in the Telangana High Court was listed before a single judge, and these kinds of matters are normally taken up by the chief justice. “There is nothing wrong with the order of a single judge. Normally, this kind of matter is taken up by a senior judge...the chief justice himself should take up the matter”, CJI observed orally.

The bench noted that the last regularly appointed director general of police (DGP) in Telangana, namely one Anurag Sharma, was appointed on November 13, 2015, and he retired from service from November 12, 2017. “Thereafter, the state government did not send any proposal for appointment of regular DGP", noted the bench.

The bench noted that it is emphasized before it that there is serious lapse on the part of Telangana, in not submitting the proposal for appointment of DGP, within the time frame prescribed in Prakash Singh’s case.