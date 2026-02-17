ETV Bharat / bharat

Accused Are In 60s, 70s And 80s: SC On CBI's Plea Against Bail To Lalu Prasad In Deoghar Treasury Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the accused in the Deoghar treasury case are over 60 years old, while adjourning to April 22 the hearing on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a scam related to the Deoghar treasury.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the CBI, contended before the bench that the law had been incorrectly applied to suspend the sentence of the accused.

He argued that it is a question of law, and it has to be applied, and it is in violation of it that the sentence has been suspended. Raju stressed that it cannot be done and added that it is an illegal order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Yadav, submitted that there is more than one accused in the case and some of the accused are yet to file their replies to the CBI's appeal.

Sibal contended that there are other accused, some of them haven’t been served, and some of them have not filed replies. Raju pressed that they are all illegally out, and this bail is post-conviction. The bench orally observed that judges know what this special leave petition is and added, “We think both of you know what the result is”.