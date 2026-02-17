Accused Are In 60s, 70s And 80s: SC On CBI's Plea Against Bail To Lalu Prasad In Deoghar Treasury Scam
The top court deferred the matter, noting that the pleadings were not complete and some of the accused had died.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the accused in the Deoghar treasury case are over 60 years old, while adjourning to April 22 the hearing on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a scam related to the Deoghar treasury.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the CBI, contended before the bench that the law had been incorrectly applied to suspend the sentence of the accused.
He argued that it is a question of law, and it has to be applied, and it is in violation of it that the sentence has been suspended. Raju stressed that it cannot be done and added that it is an illegal order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Yadav, submitted that there is more than one accused in the case and some of the accused are yet to file their replies to the CBI's appeal.
Sibal contended that there are other accused, some of them haven’t been served, and some of them have not filed replies. Raju pressed that they are all illegally out, and this bail is post-conviction. The bench orally observed that judges know what this special leave petition is and added, “We think both of you know what the result is”.
"You do your job. We do our job. We can fix a date for the appeal to be disposed of. We all know what the question of law is. The persons are in their 60s, 70s, and 80s," the bench observed orally.
The bench deferred the matter, noting that the pleadings were not complete and some of the accused had died. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing in April. “Those cases in which the respondent has died, we will close them”, said the bench.
In July last year, the Jharkhand High Court had agreed to examine an appeal by the CBI for increasing the period of sentence given to Yadav. Yadav was convicted in the scam related to the Deoghar treasury, which involved alleged defalcation of Rs 89 lakh. The special CBI court had convicted Yadav in the case and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for 3.5 years.
The CBI moved an appeal against the order, stating that Yadav was in overall charge of the animal husbandry department at that time. The central agency argued that the lower court only awarded a sentence of 3.5 years for the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years.
Read More