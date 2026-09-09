ETV Bharat / bharat

FIRs Not Before Court When Abhishek Banerjee Was Allowed To Travel Abroad: SC, While Hearing Case Against Banerjee’s PA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that its earlier nod, allowing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for eye treatment, was granted when it did not have the FIRs against him before the court, remarking, “Many things are there before this world, but not within judicial notice of the court.”

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, made the observation while hearing the plea of Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy, who has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s August order, denying him anticipatory bail in the Salboni land‑grab case. The West Bengal government argued that Roy’s role was central, citing large cash deposits made by him in a bank.

Earlier on August 10, the Supreme Court had said that every individual has the right to travel abroad and to choose medical care, allowing the TMC MP three weeks time to visit overseas for eye treatment. Around the same time, the High Court had rejected Roy's anticipatory bail plea in the alleged land fraud case.

Today, the matter was heard by a bench led by the CJI, comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state, and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented Banerjee's personal secretary Roy.

Mehta insisted that Roy was evasive during the investigation and his custodial interrogation is needed in the Salboni land grab case, as huge amount of cash was deposited by him in a bank. "I have placed on record the transcripts. There is a detailed investigation and he has been evasive," Mehta said.

Mehta said chargesheet has been filed against another accused with a specific stipulation that investigation regarding Roy continues. "This may only be a tip of the iceberg," he said, while referring to the deposit of lakhs of rupees, and stressed that the total amount deposited comes to around Rs 15 crore. Mehta said there were a large number of transactions, adding, "A person who is supposed to be the PA, is depositing crores of rupees in his own name.”

Referring to Mehta’s argument, the bench observed that there is a very large amount of unaccounted liquid cash deposited by the petitioner, contemporaneous to a time when illegal money has allegedly been put into his hands. “Initially, as per your interrogation, the petitioner takes an evasive stand that it may not be him who deposited it. Although, when confronted by the surname Roy, he says it may be some other Roy. Do you have further documents proving this was deposited by the petitioner and none other...?" the bench asked.