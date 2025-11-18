ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani On Plea Alleging Massive Banking, Corporate Fraud

A lawyer walks past the Supreme Court of India amid cloudy weather in New Delhi on Monday, October 6, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani and others, on plea for a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies and their promoter.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner, former Union Secretary E A S Sarma, before the bench. After examining the plea, the bench issued notice and sought the replies within three weeks. The matter is likely to come up for hearing after three weeks.

The plea alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani–led Reliance ADA Group.

The plea claimed that the FIR registered by the CBI on August 21, along with connected Enforcement Directorate proceedings, addresses merely a small segment of the alleged fraud.

The plea claimed that agencies are not probing the role of bank officials, auditors or regulators, and termed it a “critical failure”.