SC Notice To Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani On Plea Alleging Massive Banking, Corporate Fraud
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has now posted the PIL for further hearing after three weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani and others, on plea for a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies and their promoter.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner, former Union Secretary E A S Sarma, before the bench. After examining the plea, the bench issued notice and sought the replies within three weeks. The matter is likely to come up for hearing after three weeks.
The plea alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani–led Reliance ADA Group.
The plea claimed that the FIR registered by the CBI on August 21, along with connected Enforcement Directorate proceedings, addresses merely a small segment of the alleged fraud.
The plea claimed that agencies are not probing the role of bank officials, auditors or regulators, and termed it a “critical failure”.
The plea also said that the findings of systematic fraud and diversion of funds have been judicially "recognised" in a decision of the Bombay High Court.
The plea claimed that RCOM and its subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, secured loans worth Rs 31,580 crore between 2013 and 2017 from a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
A forensic audit commissioned by SBI, received in October 2020, purportedly revealed “large-scale diversion of funds”, including the use of thousands of crores to repay unrelated loans. These findings, the PIL alleged, point to manipulation of financial reporting and fabrication of accounts.
Also Read: