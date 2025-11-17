SC Notice To Rajasthan Govt On Plea Challenging Validity Of Anti-Conversion Law
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta hearing the petition issued notice to the state and others, seeking their replies on the plea.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Rajasthan government and others on a petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the petitioner, said, “We have raised issues of legislative competence as well as excessiveness in terms of constitutional limitations….”.
The bench said that pleas, which have raised the similar issue, were pending consideration before the apex court. However, Dhavan stressed that his client has raised an entirely different question. After hearing submissions from Dhavan, the bench said “We will issue notice and call the other side and then we will hear you…".
The bench issued notice to the state and others, seeking their replies on the plea filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks and tagged the plea with the pending petitions raising similar issues.
Earlier this month, the apex court had agreed to hear two pleas challenging the validity of several provisions of the law against illegal religious conversions in Rajasthan.
The apex court had issued notice to the Rajasthan government on the pleas against the 2025 Act that was passed by the state assembly in September.
In September, another bench of the apex court sought the stand of several states on separate pleas seeking a stay on their respective anti-conversion laws.
