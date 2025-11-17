ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Rajasthan Govt On Plea Challenging Validity Of Anti-Conversion Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Rajasthan government and others on a petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the petitioner, said, “We have raised issues of legislative competence as well as excessiveness in terms of constitutional limitations….”.

The bench said that pleas, which have raised the similar issue, were pending consideration before the apex court. However, Dhavan stressed that his client has raised an entirely different question. After hearing submissions from Dhavan, the bench said “We will issue notice and call the other side and then we will hear you…".

The bench issued notice to the state and others, seeking their replies on the plea filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks and tagged the plea with the pending petitions raising similar issues.