ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To ED On AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by AAP leader Deepak Singla challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which dismissed his bail in a money laundering case. Singla was arrested by the ED on May 18.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to ED on the plea filed by Singla against the September 9 order of the high court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Singla in the top court.

The case stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2018 on a complaint from an assistant general manager of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, alleging that Mahesh Timber Private Ltd, through its Singapore-based subsidiary and in connivance with private persons and a bank official, fraudulently enhanced foreign letters of credit ) through unauthorised SWIFT amendments, without corresponding entries in the bank's Finacle system, causing an alleged wrongful loss of about Rs 155.21 crore to the bank.

The principal outstanding against the company was subsequently found to be Rs 239.46 crore. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its chargesheet on August 10, 2020, following which the ED initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The investigation allegedly found that foreign letters of credit were enhanced to Rs 173.03 crore against their original value of Rs 21.47 crore and that bills of entry, bills of lading and other import documents were forged to siphon off the funds.