ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice to Chhattisgarh Govt On Bail Plea Of Businessman In Manpower Commission 'Scam'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Chhattisgarh government on a bail plea of businessman Anwar Dhebar in a case involving alleged corruption and illegal commission racket linked to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the state government and sought reply by June 3. The Chhattisgarh High Court on May 13 had rejected Dhebar's bail plea, saying the allegations indicated a "deeprooted and systematic corruption network" within the state-run corporation.

The HC held that economic offences involving public funds must be treated with greater seriousness. The high court had observed that economic offences involving deep-rooted conspiracies and largescale loss of public money are grave crimes that affect the country’s economy as a whole.