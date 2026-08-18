ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre, States On Plea To Confiscate Property of Offenders in Paper Leak Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and the state governments on a PIL seeking directions to confiscate movable and immovable property of offenders and their family members involved in exam question paper leak cases. A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice to the Union of India and states on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

During the hearing, Upadhyay submitted that he was not pressing his prayer seeking measures to ensure time-bound probe and trial in question paper leak cases as Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which tightens anti-paper leak laws, has been passed. The Supreme Court fixed September 25 as the next date of hearing.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, also sought directions to take steps for assessment of the entire property of the perpetrators and their family members, and accordingly invoke the appropriate provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Money Laundering Act, Benami Property Act and Black Money Act.

"Direct and declare that sentence in paper leak shall be consecutive, not concurrent, to prevent such incidents in future. Alternatively, direct the Law Commission to examine international practices and prepare a report on paper leak within three months," the plea said.