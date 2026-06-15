ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre, Punjab On Plea Alleging Non-Implementation Of RTE Act In State

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Punjab government on a plea alleging non-implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, in the state. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The petitioner appeared in person before the bench.

The CJI asked the petitioner, has he been able to identify some schools that are not doing it? The petitioner claimed that the RTE Act's provisions had not been implemented in Punjab for the past 15 years and cited the apex court's 2012 verdict, which upheld the RTE Act's validity. Referring to the 2012 judgment, the petitioner said the apex court had directed that this judgment should apply to all schools. “We want to know which are schools where it is not implemented…," asked the CJI.

The bench referred to an affidavit filed earlier by the state which had said that over 450 students belonging to the economically weaker section were admitted to private schools. The petitioner said the number should have been around 50,000 since, as per the government figures, nearly two lakh students were admitted every year at the entry level.

The CJI suggested that the petitioner should conduct a survey in at least one district of the state. The CJI added that it is required to find out how many private schools were there and how many of them were not implementing the provisions of the Act.