SC Notice To Centre, Punjab On Plea Alleging Non-Implementation Of RTE Act In State
The top court suggested that the petitioner should conduct a survey in at least one district of the state.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Punjab government on a plea alleging non-implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, in the state. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The petitioner appeared in person before the bench.
The CJI asked the petitioner, has he been able to identify some schools that are not doing it? The petitioner claimed that the RTE Act's provisions had not been implemented in Punjab for the past 15 years and cited the apex court's 2012 verdict, which upheld the RTE Act's validity. Referring to the 2012 judgment, the petitioner said the apex court had directed that this judgment should apply to all schools. “We want to know which are schools where it is not implemented…," asked the CJI.
The bench referred to an affidavit filed earlier by the state which had said that over 450 students belonging to the economically weaker section were admitted to private schools. The petitioner said the number should have been around 50,000 since, as per the government figures, nearly two lakh students were admitted every year at the entry level.
The CJI suggested that the petitioner should conduct a survey in at least one district of the state. The CJI added that it is required to find out how many private schools were there and how many of them were not implementing the provisions of the Act.
The petitioner replied that he had last year filed an RTI on the issue. The CJI said that the problem with RTI is that authorities respond based on how the questions are framed. After hearing submissions, the bench said it is issuing notice on the plea. "We are issuing notice," the bench said.
The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to ensure effective and continuous compliance with the provisions of the Act, including the one relating to admitting at least 25 per cent children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in Class 1 in private schools, by the Punjab government.
The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to establish and ensure a transparent, time-bound and verifiable mechanism, including dashboards accessible to the public, for continuously monitoring and securing compliance with Section 12 of the Act in Punjab on a continuing basis. Section 12 of the Act deals with the extent of the school's responsibility for free and compulsory education.
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