SC Notice To Centre, Others On Plea For Probe Into Multi-Crore Rupees Insolvency Fraud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on a plea for an independent probe into a multi-crore corporate fraud involving alleged collusion of state authorities and a high-ranking member of the judiciary.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench took note of the submissions of lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to various Union ministries, including the home affairs, finance, law and justice and corporate affairs.

The bench also issued notices to central probe agencies CBI, ED and the SFIO. The petition, filed by Saurabh Agarwal, director of Bengal Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd, said that there was a sophisticated scheme where the suspended management of an insolvent company allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 150 crore and used high-level "judicial influence" to stall insolvency proceedings for more than 30 months.

The plea also referred to the proceedings at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai. The plea said NCLAT member Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma recused himself in an open court after making a shocking disclosure that he had reportedly been approached by a sitting chief justice of a high court seeking a "favourable order" for the suspended directors of the corporate debtor M/s KLSR Infratech Limited.