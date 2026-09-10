ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre On PIL Seeking Uniform, Time-Bound Probe For Child Kidnapping Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre and the states on a PIL seeking a uniform nationwide mechanism for the investigation of kidnapping and abduction cases involving children, including time-bound probes, specialised investigating procedures and dedicated courts for speedy trials.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, the states, Union Territories, Union ministries of Education, Law and Justice and Home Affairs, and the Law Commission on the plea filed by advocate and petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Ashwani Kumar Dubey, referred to systemic failures in the handling of cases involving missing, kidnapped and abducted children and seeks judicial intervention to ensure prompt and coordinated action by investigating agencies.

"Direct the Centre and States to formulate 'Standard Questionnaires', 'Special Investigation Procedure' and to ensure that investigation of kidnapping and abduction shall be done by the officer not below the rank of ACP/SHO in order to ensure time-bound investigation," the plea said.

It also sought directions to establish special courts like MLA-MP courts to decide the cases of kidnapping and abduction within a year. "Direct the Centre and States to assess the entire property of kidnappers, abductors and family members, and accordingly invoke the provisions of money laundering, benami property and black money," it said.

It also sought directions to the governments to take steps to confiscate movable and immovable property of perpetrators and their family members involved in kidnapping and abduction. "Direct and declare that sentences in kidnapping and abduction shall be consecutive, not concurrent, in order to create a deterrent," it said.