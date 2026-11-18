SC Notice To Centre On PIL Over Delay In Finalising MoP For Appointment Of Judges
The petition filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, stated that the revised MoP has remained unfinalised for nearly 11 years.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea regarding the delay in finalising the revised Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench issued notice to the Centre on the plea, which also sought directions to bring the collegium decisions within the purview of the Right to Information Act.
The petition filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, stated that the revised MoP has remained unfinalised for nearly 11 years despite repeated correspondence between the Union government and the Supreme Court.
Initially, Justice Sundresh expressed hesitancy in hearing the matter, as he is part of the Supreme Court collegium. "Should we take this matter? Because I am also part of the collegium," Justice Sundresh observed orally.
However, the petitioner's counsel pressed that he has no objections to the judge hearing the matter.
"Many of your lordships will be members of the collegium. That objection will never go away," said senior advocate Sanjay Hegde representing the petitioner.
After hearing submissions from the petitioner’s counsel, the bench decided to examine the matter. "Then we will issue notice. The petition could have been drafted in better words," observed the bench, to which Hegde said he agreed with the observation.
"Issue notice. Petitioner is permitted to file an amended petition," said the bench in its order.
The plea contended that the appointment of judges to constitutional courts should be based on the unanimous view of the collegium taking into consideration factors mentioned in the top court's 2015 judgment in the NJAC case.
The MoP was first drafted in June 1999 pursuant to the directions of the apex court in the Second Judges case. The MoP laid down the procedure to be followed under the collegium system for appointing judges to the higher judiciary.
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