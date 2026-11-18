ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre On PIL Over Delay In Finalising MoP For Appointment Of Judges

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea regarding the delay in finalising the revised Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench issued notice to the Centre on the plea, which also sought directions to bring the collegium decisions within the purview of the Right to Information Act.

The petition filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, stated that the revised MoP has remained unfinalised for nearly 11 years despite repeated correspondence between the Union government and the Supreme Court. Initially, Justice Sundresh expressed hesitancy in hearing the matter, as he is part of the Supreme Court collegium. "Should we take this matter? Because I am also part of the collegium," Justice Sundresh observed orally. However, the petitioner's counsel pressed that he has no objections to the judge hearing the matter. "Many of your lordships will be members of the collegium. That objection will never go away," said senior advocate Sanjay Hegde representing the petitioner.