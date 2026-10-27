ETV Bharat / bharat

'Newsrooms Will Shut Down': Digital Wings Of Legacy Media Challenge Data Protection Law In SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act on the grounds that they allegedly infringe press freedom and the right to information.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice after hearing senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

The plea sought striking down several provisions of the data protection law and its accompanying rules as unconstitutional, arguing that the absence of an exemption for journalistic activities could seriously impede news reporting, undermine investigative journalism and compromise the confidentiality of sources.

DNPA, an organisation comprising the digital wings of major news organisations such as The Indian Express, The Hindu, India Today, Times Group, Zee, NDTV, Network 18, etc., has contended that the provisions adversely affect press freedom.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 17 along with pending ones.

During the hearing, Divan urged the apex court to consider issuing a notice to stay the impugned provisions and insisted that newsrooms would shut down. However, the bench refused to pass any such orders. The bench said it would not pass an ex parte order without hearing the other side.

Divan vehemently argued that this is perhaps the first comprehensive petition by what we call legacy media and added, "We are the traditional, conventional legacy media."

Divan contended that the concept of news has to be considered and stressed that "if I am left to the mercy of the data principal as to whether he or she will give consent…On TV, it is live. It will close down newsroom. What is the point if I have to ask for permission and for consent?”

The CJI responded, "You are the domain expert in this field and you are the best person to suggest the Union so that there is no misuse".