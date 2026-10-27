'Newsrooms Will Shut Down': Digital Wings Of Legacy Media Challenge Data Protection Law In SC
"We have to ask your permission if we have to report on you. How can that ever be?"
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act on the grounds that they allegedly infringe press freedom and the right to information.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice after hearing senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).
The plea sought striking down several provisions of the data protection law and its accompanying rules as unconstitutional, arguing that the absence of an exemption for journalistic activities could seriously impede news reporting, undermine investigative journalism and compromise the confidentiality of sources.
DNPA, an organisation comprising the digital wings of major news organisations such as The Indian Express, The Hindu, India Today, Times Group, Zee, NDTV, Network 18, etc., has contended that the provisions adversely affect press freedom.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 17 along with pending ones.
During the hearing, Divan urged the apex court to consider issuing a notice to stay the impugned provisions and insisted that newsrooms would shut down. However, the bench refused to pass any such orders. The bench said it would not pass an ex parte order without hearing the other side.
Divan vehemently argued that this is perhaps the first comprehensive petition by what we call legacy media and added, "We are the traditional, conventional legacy media."
Divan contended that the concept of news has to be considered and stressed that "if I am left to the mercy of the data principal as to whether he or she will give consent…On TV, it is live. It will close down newsroom. What is the point if I have to ask for permission and for consent?”
The CJI responded, "You are the domain expert in this field and you are the best person to suggest the Union so that there is no misuse".
Divan said her client made a representation even after filing the petition. “It is the right between the innocent citizen and your right. So, a balance has to be struck…you are the best person to guide and suggest how you are going to ensure (the right is not misused)," the bench observed orally.
Divan said if this Act is examined by the court in detail, it would reveal that it was not meant for journalism at all and pressed that "newsrooms will shut down if we have to ask for permission, making it a regime of pre-censorship".
“We have to ask your permission if we have to report on you. How can that ever be? What is news otherwise? Then we face the consequences if there is something wrong, incorrect or inaccurate…it can’t be frozen before it has even taken," said Divan, adding that news organisations are already regulated citing the Cable Act, downlinking and up-linking, IT Rules, and Press Council.
The bench was informed that there are other pending petitions challenging the amendment to the RTI Act, however, this was the first comprehensive challenge on the ground of impact on journalism.
The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeks to declare Sections 7, 17(2), 18, 19, 27, 29, 36, 37 and 44(3) of the DPDP Act unconstitutional. It also challenges Rules 16, 17 and 23 of the DPDP Rules, 2025.
The plea also points out that earlier versions of the proposed data protection legislation expressly provided exemptions for journalistic purposes.
The association has also challenged the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, alleging that the change restricts access to information relating to public officials and alters the scope of information available for public scrutiny.
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