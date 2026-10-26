ETV Bharat / bharat

No One Will Be Prosecuted For Filing Form 6: Supreme Court On SIR Row In Maharashtra

New Delhi: Hearing a challenge to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that "nobody will be prosecuted" after a senior counsel contended that forcing voters deleted from the rolls to apply afresh through Form 6 could place them in legal jeopardy. The counsel argued that Form 6 requires applicants to declare they have not been enrolled as voters before.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Election Commission of India on a plea challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

The senior counsel, representing the petitioner, urged the bench to extend the deadline for claims and objections. The bench said it was not inclined to pass such an order without hearing the Election Commission of India. The bench told the counsel that the court has extended the date with respect to SIRs held in other states.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 5.

During the hearing, senior advocate Arvind P Datar, representing the petitioner Arun Anandagiri, argued that out of 9 crore voters in the state, nearly 33% have been struck off after the draft rolls were published.

He said 1.22 crore voters were deleted on the ground of 'logical discrepancy'. Pointing out that Maharashtra does not have an immediate election, the senior counsel urged the bench to ask the poll panel not to finalise the list, which is due on November 6, and stressed that it will take some time to bring back the three crore deleted voters.

It was pressed that these deleted voters were asked by the ECI to file Form 6 to register as fresh voters.