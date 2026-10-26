No One Will Be Prosecuted For Filing Form 6: Supreme Court On SIR Row In Maharashtra
The apex court issued notice to the Election Commission of India on a plea challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Maharashtra.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Hearing a challenge to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that "nobody will be prosecuted" after a senior counsel contended that forcing voters deleted from the rolls to apply afresh through Form 6 could place them in legal jeopardy. The counsel argued that Form 6 requires applicants to declare they have not been enrolled as voters before.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Election Commission of India on a plea challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Maharashtra.
The senior counsel, representing the petitioner, urged the bench to extend the deadline for claims and objections. The bench said it was not inclined to pass such an order without hearing the Election Commission of India. The bench told the counsel that the court has extended the date with respect to SIRs held in other states.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 5.
During the hearing, senior advocate Arvind P Datar, representing the petitioner Arun Anandagiri, argued that out of 9 crore voters in the state, nearly 33% have been struck off after the draft rolls were published.
He said 1.22 crore voters were deleted on the ground of 'logical discrepancy'. Pointing out that Maharashtra does not have an immediate election, the senior counsel urged the bench to ask the poll panel not to finalise the list, which is due on November 6, and stressed that it will take some time to bring back the three crore deleted voters.
It was pressed that these deleted voters were asked by the ECI to file Form 6 to register as fresh voters.
The senior counsel contended that Form 6 is meant for first-time voters, and persons who have voted previously cannot be asked to fill Form 6.
It was argued that in Pune and Bombay, 40% of voters are not there and voters in these cities were relocated after redevelopment projects but many of them were deleted on the ground of 'person not found'.
Datar emphasised that asking an existing voter, who got deleted after SIR, to file Form 6 will be an offence, since the applicant has to declare in Form 6 that they have not voted before.
It was brought to the bench’s attention that recently, the Delhi High Court said that no prosecution will be taken against deleted voters who file Form 6. "Delhi High Court says -don't worry, they will not take prosecution. But that is not an answer," Datar said, adding that a new form should exist for deleted voters, as filling Form 6 might constitute a false declaration.
"Nobody will be prosecuted," the CJI observed orally.
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