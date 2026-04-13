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SC Notice To Centre, Others On Plea Concerning MSP

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.

A general view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, January 05, 2025.
A general view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, January 05, 2025. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea to accord weightage to states' proposals on the exact cost of cultivation while fixing minimum support price (MSP).

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and others, including the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, seeking their response on the plea. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.

The plea has sought direction to the authorities to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops under the MSP calculated on the basis of the exact cost of cultivation.

It has also sought direction to take appropriate steps to ensure complete procurement of crops from all farmers who are desirous of selling their crops at the MSP.

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TAGGED:

MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE
PLEA CONCERNING MSP
SUPREME COURT
SC MSP

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