ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Centre, Others On Plea Concerning MSP

A general view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, January 05, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea to accord weightage to states' proposals on the exact cost of cultivation while fixing minimum support price (MSP).

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and others, including the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, seeking their response on the plea. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.

The plea has sought direction to the authorities to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops under the MSP calculated on the basis of the exact cost of cultivation.